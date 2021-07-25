Triggered by pandemic fallout, home schooling increases in US

Although the pandemic has disrupted family life across the United States since it took hold in the spring of 2020, some parents are grateful for a consequence: They are now choosing to home school their children, although schools plan to resume in-person lessons.

The specific reasons vary widely. Some families who spoke to The Associated Press have children with special educational needs; others seek a faith-based curriculum or say their local schools are flawed. The common thread: They tried home schooling on what they thought was a temporary basis and found it to be beneficial for their children.

“This is one of the silver liners of the pandemic – I don’t think we would have chosen to homeschool any other way,” said Danielle King of Randolph, Vermont, whose 7-year-old daughter Zoë said. , flourished with the flexible, one-on-one. an instruction. Its program has included literature, anatomy and even archeology, complemented by outdoor excursions in search of fossils.

The push was confirmed by the United States Census Bureau, which reported in March that the rate of households home-schooling their children rose to 11% in September 2020, more than double from 5.4% just six months earlier.

Black households saw the biggest jump; their home schooling rate fell from 3.3% in the spring of 2020 to 16.1% in the fall.

Parents in one of those households, Arlena and Robert Brown of Austin, Texas, had three children in elementary school when the pandemic took hold. After experiencing virtual learning, the couple opted to try home schooling with a Catholic studies program provided by Seton Home Study School, which serves around 16,000 students nationwide.

The Browns plan to continue home schooling for the coming year, grateful that they can tailor the program to their children’s unique needs. Jacoby, 11, was diagnosed with narcolepsy and sometimes needs daytime naps; Riley, 10, was tested as a scholar; Felicity, 9, has a learning disability.

“I didn’t want my kids to become a statistic and not reach their full potential,” said Robert Brown, a former teacher who now does counseling. “And we wanted them to have a very solid understanding of their faith.”

Arlena Brown, who gave birth to a fourth child 10 months ago, was working as a preschool teacher before the pandemic. Homeschooling, she says, has been a rewarding adventure.

“In the beginning, the biggest challenge was getting ourselves out of school and realizing that home schooling has so much freedom,” she said. “We can go as fast or as slowly as needed. “

Race played a key role in another African American family’s decision to homeschool their 12-year-old son, Dorian.

Angela Valentine said Dorian was often the only black student in his classes at a suburban Chicago public school, was sometimes treated unfairly by administrators, and was dismayed when other children stopped playing with him.

As the pandemic abated, the family decided to keep Dorian at home and teach him there, using a program provided by National educators of black homes which provides content for every academic subject relating to African American history and culture.

“I felt the burden to make the change, to make sure we make the right choices,” said Valentine. “But until we are really comfortable with his learning environment, we will stay on this home school trip.”

Charmaine Williams, who lives in the St. Louis suburb of Baldwin, also uses the National Black Home Educators program to home school her 10-year-old son, Justin, and her 6-year-old daughter, Janel.

Williams said she and her husband had already tried two periods of home schooling for Justin after school officials complained about his behavior. Now, with the new program and an accompanying support network, they feel more confident to choose it as a long-term option.

“In school, kids have to follow a certain pattern, and there’s bullying, depreciation – of being at home where they’re free to be themselves,” Williams said.

“There is no going back for us now,” she added. “The pandemic has been a blessing – an opportunity to take ownership of our children’s education. “

Joyce Burges, co-founder and program director of National Black Home Educators, said the 21-year-old organization had around 5,000 members before the pandemic and now number more than 35,000.

Many new families have faced challenges, including lack of internet access, which has limited their children’s ability to benefit from virtual learning during the pandemic, Burges said.

“It became so much that they didn’t trust anything other than their own home and their children were with them,” she said. “Now they see the future – see what their children can do. “

For some families, the transition to home schooling has been influenced by the special needs of their children. This is the case of Jennifer Osgood of Fairfax, Vermont, whose 7-year-old daughter, Lily, has Down’s syndrome.

Having observed Lily’s progress in reading and arithmetic at home during the pandemic, Osgood is convinced that home schooling is the best option for her in the future.

She made the same decision for her 12-year-old son, Noah, who didn’t like the distance courses offered by his public school in the spring of 2020, and was home schooled throughout the 2020 school year. -21. It went so well that they want to continue for at least a few more years.

“He told me he was learning so much more at home than he ever did in school,” Osgood recalls. “He said, ‘School is so chaotic – we don’t do much in a particular classroom. Here I sit down, you tell me what to do, and a few minutes later I’m done.

Heather Pray of Phoenix, Maryland, says home schooling has been a major success for her 7-year-old son, Jackson, who has autism. The family made the switch because Jackson was struggling with the virtual learning his school was offering during the pandemic.

“My son did really well (with home schooling) even with just two hours of schoolwork a day,” Pray said. “I made him take piano lessons, I taught him to read. “

Pray also homeschool her daughter, Hayley, who is entering grade 7 and attending a Christian school.

“I had no idea how it was going to turn out – I just dove head first,” Pray said. “I felt that God was holding my hand.”

The Gonzalez family of Appomattox, Va. – who are devout Catholics – chose to home teach their three sons, ages 9, 13 and 15, after their Catholic school in Lynchburg closed in 2020 due to the decline in registrations.

They use the Catholic-focused curriculum at Seton Home Study School, which Jennifer Gonzalez, the mother of the boys, described as rigorous but well organized.

“My kids just excelled,” she said. “We can be at home and be together.