Tribal clashes in South Darfur kill 36, injure dozens

Officials say military forces have been deployed to resolve the conflict between the Fallata and Taisha tribes.

At least 36 people have been killed and dozens injured after clashes between Arab and non-Arab tribes in southern Darfur over the weekend.

Fighting erupted on Saturday between Arab Taisha and ethnic African Fallata tribes in the remote Um Dafuq region of southern Darfur, witnesses said.

The official SUNA news agency said calm returned on Monday.

“Military forces have been deployed in the areas of clashes to resolve the conflict between the Fallata and Taisha tribes, which has left 36 dead and 32 injured,” SUNA reported on Sunday, citing South Darfur officials. .

It is not immediately clear what sparked the clashes, but similar fighting often erupts in the Darfur region over land and access to water.

Eissa Omar, a resident of Um Dafuq, told AFP news agency “we heard the sound of heavy weapons throughout the fighting” which erupted on Saturday and continued on Sunday.

The vast region of Darfur, located in western Sudan, has witnessed similar episodes of violence in recent months.

In April, at least 132 people were killed in the fighting in West Darfur between members of the Massalit tribe and Arab communities, forcing the authorities to impose a state of emergency.

In January, new clashes between Arab and non-Arab tribes in the regions of West and South Darfur left more than 250 dead.

The violence came as Sudan goes through a difficult transition after the overthrow of longtime President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, following mass protests against his regime.

The transitional government put in place after Bashir’s dismissal has lobbied to end protracted conflicts, especially in Darfur.

He signed a landmark peace deal with several key rebel groups in October, and is currently in talks to forge peace with the two remaining rebel groups.

The recent violence in Darfur does not appear to involve any signatory to the October peace agreement.

On December 31, a hybrid United Nations and African Union peacekeeping mission ended its operations in Darfur.

Darfur was the scene of a bitter conflict in 2003 between rebels of African ethnic minorities and Arab nomads supported by the government in Khartoum under Bashir.

The deadly conflict – which has killed some 300,000 people and displaced 2.5 million people – has subsided over the years, but occasional inter-ethnic clashes still erupt.