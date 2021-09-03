Treasury sanctions Iranian intelligence network for trying to kidnap American journalist

The Treasury Department has announced sanctions against agents of the Iranian intelligence network who plotted to kidnap an American author-journalist of Iranian origin critical of the Tehran regime in New York for “restitution” to Iran.

The target of the plot was Masih Alinejad, journalist and prominent women’s rights activist. A July indictment charged “four Iranian nationals with conspiracies related to kidnappings, sanctions violations, banking and electronic fraud and money laundering.”

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announcement it “designated four Iranian intelligence agents who targeted an American citizen in the United States and Iranian dissidents in other countries as part of a broad campaign to silence critics of the Iranian government.”

The Treasury said that “a senior intelligence official, Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani, led a network which plotted the kidnapping of an American journalist and human rights activist” and that “in accordance with the well-documented role of the ministry Intelligence and Security in the domestic repression, this operation demonstrates the pernicious role of the Iranian intelligence apparatus in targeting Iranians abroad, including brazen attempts to return dissidents to Iran.

“The Iranian government’s kidnapping plot is yet another example of its continuing attempt to silence critical voices wherever they may be,” Andrea Gacki, director of the Bureau of Foreign Assets Control, said on Friday. “Targeting dissidents abroad demonstrates that the government’s crackdown extends far beyond Iran’s borders. “

Niloufar Bahadorifar, a co-conspirator and California resident of Iran, also “provided financial services which supported the conspiracy,” the Justice Department said in July, adding that Farahani was an Iranian intelligence official and Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori were Iranians. intelligence assets working under his command.

Alinejad, identifiable as “Victim 1” in DOJ court documents, fled Iran in 2009 and moved to New York City in 2014. She became increasingly the target of the Iranian regime after the launch of its popular “My Stealthy Freedom” and “White Wednesdays” social media campaigns.

The first campaign was launched in 2014 and encouraged Iranian women to post photos of themselves without their hijabs, while the second similar civil disobedience effort began in 2017, with Iranian women removing their headscarves or wearing white shawls in protest every Wednesday.

The Treasury Department said on Friday that the Iranian Intelligence and Security Ministry “has played a key role in the brutal human rights violations committed by the Iranian government against the Iranians” and that “the Iranian crackdown … has also taken place. extended beyond the borders of Iran, with a series of similar plots in Europe. and elsewhere.”

The Treasury Department said that Farahani “heads a network of intelligence agents, including Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori,” who are “responsible for targeting Iranian dissidents in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada. and the United Arab Emirates. “The quartet” planned the kidnapping of a New York-based Iranian-American activist using the services of a private investigator to monitor the victim and laundered money from Iran to the United States to pay this surveillance “. options to abduct the victim via military-style speedboats out of New York to transport him to Venezuela,” while Noori “facilitated payment to the investigator” and Khazein “researched the travel routes from the victim’s residence to potential exfiltration points ”.

The four Iranians have been designated as acting on behalf of the Ministry of Intelligence and Security, with their names added to the list of specially designated nationals. The Treasury Department said that any property or interest these Iranians owned in the United States would be blocked and people in the United States would be barred from doing business with them, and that people and financial institutions outside of the United States would be blocked. United could also face sanctions if they do business. with the four Iranians.

“Iran’s attempt to kidnap an American citizen on American soil because she used her freedom of speech to criticize the Iranian government is unacceptable and constitutes a flagrant violation of basic international standards,” the secretary said. of State Antony Blinken. noted Friday. “Beyond this specific plot, the United States remains aware of the continued Iranian interest in targeting other American citizens, including current and former American officials.”

