Treasury grants licenses for US to send aid to Taliban despite sanctions

The US Treasury said friday that he issued licenses allowing the US government, NGOs and international organizations such as the United Nations to engage in transactions with the Taliban or the Haqqani network to provide humanitarian aid despite US sanctions against the two militant groups .

Why is this important: There is growing concern that punitive measures will exacerbate the crisis in Afghanistan, Reuters reports.

What they say : “The Treasury remains committed to ensuring that US sanctions do not limit the ability of civilians in Afghanistan to receive humanitarian support from the US government and the international community,” the department said in a statement.

This decision will help “facilitate the flow of essential resources, such as agricultural products, medicines and other essential supplies, to those in need, while maintaining and enforcing our sanctions,” added Andrea M. Gacki. , director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, in a statement. .

The big picture: The Taliban takeover has put more than a million children at risk of extreme hunger, according to the UN, and 14 million people are facing “severe hunger”.

The World Health Organization has warned that Afghanistan’s health system is on the “on the verge of collapse. “

Recent surveys have found that only 5% of households have enough to eat each day, while half said they ran out of food at least once in the past two weeks, the The United Nations World Food Program said on Wednesday.

