Treasury Department to release confiscated religious tiles

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Treasury Department releases a shipment of tiles that were intended for a mosque in northern Virginia but were confiscated at Dulles International Airport after being determined to violate sanctions against the Iran.

Word of the release came from the Council on US-Islamic Relations, which issued an Aug. 16 letter from the Treasury Department to lawyers representing the Manassas Mosque.

“We welcome this decision as a reaffirmation of our nation’s respect for religious freedom and diversity. Americans of all religious backgrounds should have access to symbols of their faith, regardless of the origin of those symbols, ”CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a statement.

The 750 pounds (340 kilograms) of tiles were a gift from a mosque in the Iranian city of Qom to the Virginia Mosque and include verses from the Quran. Imam Abolfazl Nahidian said the bespoke tiles were shipped in June and were to be used in the construction of a new mosque a few miles away.

Nahidian said he did not pay any money for them, but a customs and border protection officer at the airport prevented the mosque from claiming the tiles, citing sanctions. Nahidian also said it has received other tile shipments over the years without incident, including one that arrived eight months ago.

A letter from customs and border protection initially informed the mosque that the tiles were to be returned to Iran or destroyed. Destroying the tiles would be of particular concern, Nahidian said last week.

Speakers at the August 11 press conference suggested that anti-Islam sentiment may have been responsible for the confiscation.

Nahidian, who ruled the mosque for nearly three decades, has at times drawn the attention of critics who say he is anti-Israel and was an Ayatollah supporter of the Iranian revolution. He blamed the September 11 attack on Israel; in 1979, he and others chained themselves to the gates of the Statue of Liberty after climbing to the top and unfurling banners criticizing the Shah of Iran, who was overthrown.