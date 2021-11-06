Treasury Department buys data from sensitive applications for investigations | Committed

It’s no secret that application data can reach investigators without much oversight, but you might be surprised who is buying this data. Interception and the Tech Inquiry advocacy group have learned that the US Treasury Department recently bought sensitive app data from Babel Street, the same company that passed on information to the secret services and other agencies. The ministry has spent over $ 300,000 on two contracts in the past four months to collect data for investigation.

A contract, formalized in July 2021, allowed investigators from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to access location data for mobile applications from the Locate X tool on Babel Street. The information will help OFAC target individuals and enforce international sanctions, according to the contract. As you might expect, there are concerns that the office will effectively bypass Fourth Amendment search restrictions. The data is technically anonymous, but it is relatively easy for an investigator to link data to individuals.

The other contract, from September 2021, gives the Internal Revenue Service a tool that extracts information from “public digital media records.” The software will theoretically help the IRS catch tax evaders through online activities such as social media posts and forum discussions. Although it is legal to view this content, the Treasury wants Babel Street to provide “the available biometric data. [sic] data “like addresses and marital status that can create a detailed profile.

The concern isn’t just that the Treasury could bypass the Fourth Amendment by getting data (especially locations) without a warrant. It also represents an expansion of “invasive surveillance,” said Tech Inquiry founder Jack Poulson. Interception. Rather than scaling back its efforts, the US government is stepping up.

We asked the Treasury to comment. There is no guarantee that he will back down. That said, Senator Ron Wyden and others are pushing for legislation that would require a court order for these data purchases. If invoices like The Fourth Amendment is not for sale never become law, the government would at least have to pass a basic legal test to purchase this sensitive material – even if officials wouldn’t demand your knowledge.