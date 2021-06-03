Travelers returning from Portugal to Britain must be quarantined from Tuesday, officials said.

Travelers returning to Britain from Portugal or its island territories of Madeira and the Azores will no longer be able to avoid quarantine from Tuesday, British officials said on Thursday, complicating plans for Britons hoping for easy escapades in the country this summer.

By mid-May, Britain had put Portugal and 12 other countries and territories with low numbers of coronavirus cases on a ‘green list’, allowing UK visitors to avoid a period of quarantine upon their return from these places.

While cases generally remain low in Britain, residents tired by a miserable winter and a four-month nationwide lockdown started to flow to Portugalbecause most of the other places on the Green List either did not accept tourists or were not already preferred destinations for UK travelers. The process still involved multiple PCR virus forms and tests, the costs of which could total hundreds of dollars.

The decision to remove the country from the green list was a “safety-oriented approach”, Grant Shapps, UK Transport Secretary, told the BBC Thursday.