Travelers returning from Portugal to Britain must be quarantined from Tuesday, officials said.
Travelers returning to Britain from Portugal or its island territories of Madeira and the Azores will no longer be able to avoid quarantine from Tuesday, British officials said on Thursday, complicating plans for Britons hoping for easy escapades in the country this summer.
By mid-May, Britain had put Portugal and 12 other countries and territories with low numbers of coronavirus cases on a ‘green list’, allowing UK visitors to avoid a period of quarantine upon their return from these places.
While cases generally remain low in Britain, residents tired by a miserable winter and a four-month nationwide lockdown started to flow to Portugalbecause most of the other places on the Green List either did not accept tourists or were not already preferred destinations for UK travelers. The process still involved multiple PCR virus forms and tests, the costs of which could total hundreds of dollars.
The decision to remove the country from the green list was a “safety-oriented approach”, Grant Shapps, UK Transport Secretary, told the BBC Thursday.
Portugal had remained on Britain’s green list even as the rate of positive coronavirus cases there rose 37% in the past two weeks, and British fans flocked to the city of Porto to see two England’s best football teams, Chelsea and Manchester United, face off in the Champions League final on Saturday. (Chelsea won.)
Portugal saw the spread of the virus variant identified for the first time in India, now known as DeltaMr. Shapps said in a public statement released Thursday.
Authorities have not added any new countries to the green list, dealing a blow to Spain, which had hoped to be added after seeing its virus count improve. Britain was the largest source of overseas travelers to Spain before the pandemic, accounting for 18 million out of nearly 84 million foreign visitors in 2019.
The announcement disappointed British visitors who had already booked trips to Portugal, or were hoping for a wider trip to Europe. It has also appalled a travel industry that has suffered from the pandemic.
The decision not to add countries to the green list “is a total disaster for the already fragile travel industry and is likely to lead to further airline failures and many other job losses”, Brian Strutton, Acting Secretary General of the British Airline Pilots Association, mentioned in a report. “Our airlines need this summer season to survive.”
In Portugal, vendors were delighted to welcome tourists again, which usually represents a major financial boost for the country. But some people had complained that foreign visitors violated local restrictions, including outdoor masks wearing and a 10:30 p.m. curfew.
Source link