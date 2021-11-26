Travel restrictions are increasing for African countries for fear of a new variant.

A growing number of countries – including Britain, France, Israel, Italy and Singapore – on Friday decided to restrict travel from South Africa and other countries in the region, a day after South African authorities have identified a new variant of the coronavirus of concern with mutations. The scientist said it was a “big leap in evolution”.

In the past, governments have taken days, weeks or months to issue travel restrictions in response to new variations. This time, the restrictions came hours after South Africa’s announcement – and hours before the country’s health officials discussed the variant with the World Health Organization.

Britain, France and Israel on Thursday announced a ban on flights from South Africa and several neighboring countries, citing the threat of the new variant. The UK flight ban applies to six countries – South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe – and begins Friday at noon local time.

“More data is needed, but we are taking precautions now”, Sajid Javid, the UK Health Secretary, said on twitter.