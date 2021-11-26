Travel restrictions are increasing for African countries for fear of a new variant.

Shares fell worldwide on Friday as news of the variant spooked markets, prompted Britain, France, Italy and others to ban flights and impose restrictions, and terrified many Europeans already exhausted by the news of revolutionary infections, increasing cases ahead of another perilous holiday season and rallies by vaccine skeptics.

So far, only a few dozen cases of the new variant have been identified in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

But the case in Israel was a person who recently arrived from Malawi, according to state broadcaster Kan. And the Belgian case was detected in an unvaccinated young woman who had recently returned from a trip abroad, but not to South Africa or neighboring countries. , said Belgian researchers.

Countries in Europe, once again the epicenter of the pandemic, wereted no time and were among the first to announce travel bans. Britain announced its restriction on Thursday and put it into effect on Friday.

“More data is needed, but we are taking precautions now”, Sajid Javid, the UK Health Secretary, said on twitter.

The discovery of the variant by South African authorities this week comes as the virus was already galloping across the continent in a deadly fourth wave, particularly in Eastern Europe where vaccination levels are low and restrictions have been released.

Italy’s decision on Friday to block travel from South Africa and the region showed that even a country that has generally been ahead of the wave, vaccinating much of its population and introducing early, then gradually more stringent, health passes to keep infections low, is not to take risks.