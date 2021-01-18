Trapped Chinese miners send note to rescue teams

Note says 12 workers are still alive after the explosion in the gold mine last week; the fate of the other 10 is unclear.

Rescuers in China recovered a note from a group of miners trapped underground following an explosion a week ago, saying 12 of the workers are still alive, state media reported on Monday.

The fate of the other 10 miners is “uncertain,” the China Daily said.

Rescuers found the piece of paper after they managed to drill a hole in the tunnel where the men were trapped on January 10. They also heard tapping sounds and felt tugging on the iron ropes used to deliver water and nutrients, state media said.

In the note, the men said they were exhausted and needed medical supplies, including pain relievers, antibiotics and bandages.

The note also stated that there was little ventilation and that the mine was full of dust and water.

“We hope the rescue continues and we will have hope.” the Global Times, a state-run tabloid, reported the memo saying.

The miners were trap underground after an explosion about 240 meters (787 feet) from the entrance to the gold mine, which was under construction in eastern Shandong Province.

More than 300 people are involved in the rescue effort and excavators and machinery are on site, but crews have warned that it would be extremely difficult to get out the miners who were working more than 600 meters (1969 feet) from the entrance to the tunnel.

The accident took place on Sunday afternoon, but was not reported to authorities until 30 hours later. Mine officials were arrested while two senior local officials were also sacked due to the explosion, state media reported.

Chinese mines are among the most dangerous in the world.

At least 18 people died in December after being trapped in a mine in Chongqing, southwest China.

Rescue teams are working on the site of last week’s gold mine explosion in Shandong, where 12 miners are believed to be alive after sending a note to rescuers through a borehole. [File: Wang Kai/Xinhua via AP Photo]