BENIN CITY, Nigeria, Dec 17 (IPS) – Miriam * hoped for a better life in Europe. Instead, his trip ended in Libya. This story of the sexual abuse she suffered when she was dubbed by traffickers. Raped and abused, she became pregnant and gave birth to a son. She returned to Nigeria. This is his personal story told to Sam Oluoka.

Miriam, despite her ordeal, recounts the growing love for her child, whom she describes as "a very cool guy". (* Not his real name)

Trapped and trafficked in Libya: the story of a Nigerian woman

This is part of a series of articles from around the world on human trafficking. IPS coverage is supported by Airways Aviation Group.

the Global sustainability network (GSN) pursues the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8 with particular emphasis on Goal 8.7 which “takes immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labor, end modern slavery and human trafficking. human rights and ensure the prohibition and elimination of the worst forms of child labor. , including the recruitment and use of child soldiers, and by 2025 end child labor in all its forms ”.

GSN has its origins in the Joint Declaration of Religious Leaders signed on December 2, 2014. Religious leaders of different faiths have come together to work together “to defend the dignity and freedom of the human being against the extreme forms of globalization of indifference, such as exploitation, forced labor, prostitution, human trafficking ”.

