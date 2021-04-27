Transparency paves the way for a more sustainable planet

A young child participates in a plant workshop organized by UNDP Peru and FAO in Ayacucho, Peru. Credit: UNDP Peru

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, April 27 (IPS) – Last week the world scored Earth day – an opportunity to highlight the pressing needs of our planet, faced with the ever increasing impacts of humanity, and to galvanize action to change practices and behaviors. Yet these problems were not and cannot be solved in a single day. Solving and acting to protect the environment is an effort 365 days a year.

The growing contribution of business to adverse effects on Earth – by businesses and other organizations – is significant. Therefore, the role of companies, participating in solutions that preserve the natural environment, is also crucial.

To identify and recognize the impact of a business on the sustainability of the Earth, the starting point is transparency. the GRI standards – the most widely used in the world for sustainable development reporting – offers any organization a common language to communicate its impacts on people and the planet.

So what is the role of the GRI, through reporting, to catalyze the action of organizations, large and small, to protect the environment?

I talked to Bastian Buck, Head of GRI Standards, and Marco van der ree, Chief Development Officer of GRI, for more information.

Q: The theme for Earth Day 2021 was, “Together we can prevent the coming disasters of climate change and environmental destruction. Together we can restore our land ”. This is a significant demand. How can sustainability reporting support the action needed – by businesses, governments or other organizations?

Marco: We know that the planet is in serious distress and that organizations need to understand their impact – positive and negative – on the planet. GRI reports essentially provide them with a “risk map”, so that they can identify where they are impacting and therefore what actions they need to take.

Bastian: Communicating their impact through our standards enables companies to have meaningful and timely societal dialogues with their stakeholders – including customers, investors, civil society and governments. What sustainable development reporting does is provide essential information in decision-making processes, both internal and external to the company. help businesses and stakeholders determine their role in this moment of transition in the global debate on restoring our planet.

Q: Tackling environmental degradation, biodiversity loss and climate change were priority areas for Earth Day. What is the link between the GRI standards and this? What is GRI doing to ensure that standards remain relevant and capture impacts in these critical areas?

Bastian: Disclosure of environmental impacts has always been at the heart of GRI standards and our standardization activities. What they also do is address the corresponding societal topics that cannot be ignored, if organizations are to fully understand and change their impact on the environment. Progress towards net zero by 2050 or halting biodiversity loss, for example, has broader societal impacts and that is why a full sustainability report is needed to paint a holistic picture.

Marco: GRI covers topics ranging from biodiversity to energy, water to emissions – which help companies understand their environmental impact. We do not stand still and regularly update or add new standards, as guided by the changing expectations of society for good corporate behavior. For example, in 2020, our new Waste standard launched, which aims to allow companies to move away from the “take, make waste” model and adopt circular practices.

Q: Recent KPMG Research indicates that the number of companies doing sustainability reports is increasing year by year. Most large companies are doing this now – with a majority choosing to use GRI standards. What is the biggest challenge in continuing to spread the practice of reporting, and what is the benefit of using a common standard?

Marco: If we are serious about changing our behavior as a global society in order to protect the Earth, then sustainability reporting, transparency and disclosure will have to become mandatory for all businesses and organizations. Like I said before – there is no business on a dead planet

Bastian: We need mandatory sustainability reports – in as many jurisdictions as possible and covering as many topics as possible. The recent movements we are seeing in the EU are encouraging change. We have come a long way in promoting voluntary disclosure, and different regions and nations will evolve at different rates. However, we must not lose sight of the vision of binding global sustainability standards that apply to everyone.

Q: The GRI says it provides the standards as a “free public good”. What does this really mean and, given that standard setting is an expensive activity, how can GRI continue to update and deliver globally relevant sustainability standards?

Marco: The GRI wants all organizations to have free access to the Standards so that there are no obstacles to access – and therefore no obstacles to the adoption of transparency. Last year we created the Global Standards Fund bring together a group of funders from governments, businesses, foundations and individuals passionate about supporting the Standards.

If you think about the multiplier effect of a sustainability standard, the impact of investing in updating it goes a long way. For example, we estimate that the update of the GRI standard on biodiversity will cost 350,000 euros. On the one hand, a local conservation project might be able to save a few hectares of rainforest, for a limited time, with these funds. Yet an improved biodiversity standard, freely accessible to all, can help improve the practices of thousands of businesses around the world.

Q: Finally, what is your personal motivation to work for GRI and in the field of sustainable development reporting? What was your career path to get there?

Bastian: I joined the GRI 15 years ago because I believe that sustainability reporting, and the dialogue and action it enables, are essential if we move away from business models that are harmful to the environment . Reporting is a key tool in the transition. Therefore, in 2021, GRI standards are more important than ever.

Marco: I have worked in sustainable development around the world for 25 years, starting with the management of socio-environmental community projects in Brazil. From those early days, I realized that we can only protect this Earth by working together. If companies change their behavior and take responsibility for their impacts, they can become truly sustainable. GRI standards provide a clear path for companies to achieve this.

