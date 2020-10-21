Translation instruments, air purifiers: face masks go high-tech

Tech firms need to money in on the rising development of mask-wearing whereas additionally serving to guard in opposition to coronavirus



From monitoring very important indicators to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into different languages, the coronavirus-fuelled growth in mask-wearing has spawned an uncommon vary of high-tech face coverings.

As masks turn out to be the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out extraordinary fashions to each guard in opposition to an infection and money in on a rising development.

One of many wackiest comes from Japan, the place start-up Donut Robotics has created a face masking that helps customers adhere to social distancing and likewise acts as a translator.

The “C-Face” masks works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone by way of an app, and permits folks to have a dialog whereas preserving as much as 10 meters (32 ft) aside.

“Regardless of the coronavirus, we typically want to fulfill straight with one another,” Donut Robotics chief govt Taisuke Ono instructed AFP.

The light-weight silicone system may have instant advantages for folks comparable to docs who need to talk with sufferers from a distance, the corporate says.

It might probably translate speech from Japanese into English, Korean and different languages—a perform that may turn out to be extra helpful as soon as travel restrictions are finally eased.

Nevertheless it doesn’t supply safety from COVID-19 by itself, and is designed to be worn over an everyday face masking when it goes on sale in February for about 4,000 yen ($40).





Donut Robotics raised almost 100 million yen ($950,000) by way of crowdfunding to develop it, a hit Ono believes was pushed by a need for improvements to make life simpler through the pandemic.

“We might be able to combat the virus with know-how, with human knowledge,” he stated.

One other face masks developed in Singapore is aimed toward defending medics treating COVID-19 sufferers.

It has sensors that monitor physique temperature, coronary heart fee, blood stress and blood oxygen ranges, and relay information to a smartphone by way of a Bluetooth transmitter.

“Many of those frontline staff shall be uncovered to sufferers when they’re taking their vital signs,” Loh Xian Jun, one of many scientists behind the invention, instructed AFP.

“This poses a well being threat to the nurses, and we wished to consider a strategy to cut back such threat.”

Its inventors say the system may additionally monitor very important indicators of migrant staff in crowded dormitories, which incubated large virus outbreaks within the city-state this yr.









They hope to trial it within the close to future and promote it commercially.

For these in search of to fight the consequences of air pollution in smog-choked cities, South Korea’s LG Electronics has developed an air air purifier masks.

The futuristic white system, which inserts snugly across the wearer’s mouth, nostril and chin, is supplied with two filters on both facet and followers to help airflow.

The filters are just like these within the firm’s dwelling air purifiers, and might block 99.95 p.c of dangerous particles.

Hundreds have already been made out there to medical workers and it’ll even be rolled out in retailers sooner or later, the corporate says.

