Transforming water carriers into water managers

The irregular water supply means that women in urban Zimbabwe, like Bulawayo, have to collect water from water points. Studies have shown that while water, sanitation and hygiene are the domain of women, they are not involved in water management. Credit: Ignatius Banda / IPS

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE, October 19 (IPS) – Every morning Langelihle Tshuma checks her taps to confirm the water supply before getting ready for the day ahead.

Despite living in the city, the married housewife mother of four has grown accustomed to what in most cities would be considered an essential service.

“We’re used to it now,” she said, referring to the water cuts in Zimbabwe’s second city, Bulawayo.

Water availability has become inconsistent in the city, with no clear timeline or fixed timeline to notify residents of when to expect dry taps.

Tshuma joins dozens of other residents to search for the nearest water point or the next house with a borehole in what is considered a middle-class suburb.

“It used to be a little humiliating to walk around the neighborhood with buckets looking for water, but when you have young children you learn the humility to keep fighting,” Tshuma told IPS. .

While her experience is common in this city of around 2 million people by some estimates, it is just a microcosm of a global trend where women’s unpaid work includes fetching water, women being excluded from crucial decisions regarding access to water, according to experts.

Researchers and experts fear that water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) issues have for years been considered a domain of women in developing countries, but this has not been reflected in the water resources management.

A report launched last month by the Global Water Partnership (GWP) supported by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) says women remain excluded from global water management despite women being predominant household level water decision-makers.

According to research findings in the report titled Progress towards the integration of gender in the management of water resources, “When women are involved in the management of water resources, their communities achieve much better results, improved water supply systems and economic and environmental benefits.” The research covered 23 countries.

GWP notes that although the role of women in integrated water resources management (IWRM) was recognized three decades ago by the UN, there has been little progress as the sector remains dominated by men.

“Half of all countries reported little or no achievement of gender goals in their water management policies and plans,” said Darío Soto-Abril, Executive Secretary of the Global Water Partnership (GWP) .

“While some of the reasons for this low number may be the lack of robust data collection and monitoring tools, the number is still low enough that we can say: it is high time for things to change,” said Soto-Abril.

As women such as Tshuma struggle for access and remain excluded from decisions that bring water to their homes, experts note that gender mainstreaming is crucial to ensure that engagement at the highest political level for political commitments is supported by action.

“If there is good news, it’s that there was a slight improvement from the baseline in 2017,” said Joakim Harlin, UNEP’s Chief Freshwater Ecosystem.

“The ability to integrate gender considerations into water policies is not exclusively linked to levels of development – it is also a matter of having the political will to change cultural norms,” he said. Harlin said.

Cultural norms have incorporated images of women, not men, fetching water from urban municipalities in many developing countries.

“Women were chosen to play the role of water carriers rather than water managers,” notes GWP research.

“In many developing countries, women are de facto household water decision makers. Research suggests that when women are involved in the management of water resources, their communities obtain better economic and environmental benefits. As the world’s population grows and climate change intensifies water scarcity, women are key to providing more sustainable access to this finite resource, ”the report adds.

However, much remains to be done and to increase the participation of women in decision-making positions in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), says Liza Debevec, Senior Gender and Social Inclusion Specialist at the Global Water Partnership.

“It is not just a question of increasing the representation of women on boards and committees or of proposing a new general legal framework on gender protection, as important as these actions are,” said Debevec.

“It is also about mainstreaming gender issues in all policies in a transversal way, linking water to other relevant policy areas,” she said.

However, political will is seen as essential to ensure that women are involved in political decisions regarding water resources in accordance with the Support program for integrated water resources management under Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG6), which seeks clean water for all.

“Political will is urgent. At the highest political level, we need a strong commitment to gender mainstreaming, or we will turn the tide, ”Soto-Abril told IPS.

“Political will makes concrete actions successful. Some countries need more data, so they need to do a gender analysis. Others must financially support the implementation of gender-sensitive practices and introduce accountability mechanisms, ”she said.

