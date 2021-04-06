Transforming global food systems Jose Graziano da Silva on the path to zero hunger

CAMBRIDGE MA, April 6 (IPS) – The battle for the future of food has become controversial and José Graziano da Silva has become a lightning rod for criticism. In 2014, as Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), he chaired the institution’s first International Agroecology Symposium, opening what he called “A new window in the cathedral of the Green Revolution”. Since then, FAO has formalized its support for “scaling up agroecology” while continuing to promote the types of chemical-intensive agriculture associated with the Green Revolution.

José Graziano da Silva The controversies are fully exposed ahead of the United Nations Food Systems Summit, scheduled for October. The conference was convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutierres to address alarming failures to meet the goals set by the Sustainable Development Goals, including the goal of ending severe famine in by 2030. Climate change has contributed to five consecutive years of rising levels of “undernourishment,” FAO estimates. I interviewed José Graziano da Silva via email about agroecology, the Food Systems Summit and the backlash against his initiatives. Since leaving FAO, which he led from 2012 to 2019, he has founded and runs the Zero Hunger Institute in Brazil. You have presided over important changes in your tenure at FAO, notably the “Scaling Up Agroecology” program. Why did you think it was important? FAO delegates voted to promote and facilitate agroecology “to transform their food and agricultural systems, to integrate sustainable agriculture on a large scale and to achieve Zero Hunger and several other sustainable development goals. “. We have launched the “Scaling Up Agroecology Initiative” to provide technical and policy support to countries that request it. FAO initially supported agroecological transition processes in three countries: India, Mexico and Senegal. Today, many other countries are testing this approach.

Agroecology is developing but not as fast as it should be if we are to avoid climate disasters caused by the invasive practices of the Green Revolution.

Former US Representative in Rome Kip Tom accused you to enable FAO to be transformed “from a science-based development organization into a champion of peasant agrarian movements”. How do you respond to such criticism?

These are ideological accusations of a large-scale farmer who was given an international post under the Trump administration. It was part of the same game that took the United States out of the Paris Agreement and other multilateral organizations and mechanisms. Thanks to the American people, this game is over. During my tenure, I strengthened FAO’s role as a technical organization with its feet on the ground. We have increased FAO’s technical capacity and integrated FAO’s strategy into five concrete objectives: eradicate hunger, promote sustainable agricultural development, reduce rural poverty, ensure equitable food systems and strengthen resilience in areas. rural.

Critics describe agroecology as retrospective and rejecting innovation. Do you see agroecology as a rejection of innovation?

Agroecology should not be seen as a backward movement that rejects new technologies. It is a different way of producing food that requires innovation, respect for local conditions and the participation of producers in the innovation process. There is a need for specific policies and resources on science and innovation to legitimize and improve the knowledge of producers so that agroecology can lead the transition of current agrifood systems towards sustainability. What agroecology rejects are the invasive practices of the Green Revolution, in particular the overuse of chemical inputs like pesticides.

The United Nations Secretary-General has called for the World Summit on Food Systems, now scheduled for September 2021. Does the Summit have the potential to transform food systems in the way needed?

The United Nations Food Systems Summit was launched amid controversy over the appointment of Agnes Kalibata as Special Envoy to the United Nations Secretary-General. She heads the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA). Gradually, the Summit Secretariat began to open up the process, with a “Group of Champions” and multi-stakeholder outreach to disseminate the dialogues at national, regional and global levels, and to produce a series of reports. While I still don’t know how these conclusions will be absorbed by the real Summit decision-makers, I hope they can at least serve to express the diversity of views on how to move forward.

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, Michael Fakhri, expressed his concerns about the summit framing, arguing that it fails to incorporate a rights-based framework and marginalizes important work, such as agroecology.

The UNFSS must have at its core the right to adequate and healthy food. During his address to the United Nations Human Rights Council, Michael Fakhri said the summit focuses discussions around scientific and market-based solutions, and he called on everyone to put human rights at the center. heart of his work. I agree with his vision. I hope his commitment and appeal can create the necessary change ahead of the main Summit talks. The Summit must make it clear that zero hunger and sustainable food systems cannot be achieved without healthy soils, healthy seeds, healthy diets and sustainable farming practices.

If we are to achieve the goal of zero hunger by 2030, what are the most important changes that must emerge from the United Nations Food Systems Summit?

The most important thing to do is empower the hungry. What makes hunger a very complex political problem is that the hungry are not represented. I have never seen a trade union association that represents hungry people. Most people who face hunger nowadays are not in this situation because of a lack of food produced but because they do not have the money to buy it. So give them money or resources to have access to food. It’s a simple formula. It would be best to increase employment and the minimum wage paid to a level that allows workers to have access to healthy food. And for those who cannot be employed for different reasons, give them a minimum subsidy through cash transfer programs, like we did in the Zero Hunger program in Brazil. It’s that simple: there is no miracle!

Timothy A. Wise is senior advisor at Institute of Agricultural and Trade Policy and the author of Eat tomorrow: agribusiness, family farmers and the battle for the future of food.

