Transforming global food systems equitably and sustainably requires the private sector

NEW JERSEY, United States, September 30 (IPS) – In the days following the United Nations Food Systems Summit, I read a number of articles questioning whether the private sector has a role to play in transforming global food systems into something healthier, more sustainable and more equitable. Frankly, I do not see how the transformation of food systems is possible without the meaningful participation of the private sector.

The theme of each of these articles is that “the private sector created the challenges of food systems and, therefore, has no role in discussing and implementing potential solutions”.

In a world that divides more every day, this kind of feeling of exclusion will not lead to the collaboration and cooperation we so desperately need if we are to work collectively towards results – not rhetoric.

The United Nations predicted that the world’s population would increase to reach 9.8 billion by 2050 and 11.2 billion by 2100. According to the World Health Organization in 2020, it has been estimated that a staggering number 811 million people or about a tenth of the world’s population was undernourished. Our current food system is already under enormous pressure and showing signs of distress due to the effects of climate change on agricultural production and environmental degradation of land and oceans. A new approach to providing healthy food and tackling climate change is urgently needed.

So what does the transformation of the food system look like?

One such example is Africa Improved Foods (“AIF”), a company which is a unique partnership between DSM * and partners in the parapublic sector. In collaboration with the government of Rwanda, AIF has become a trusted African producer of high quality fortified porridge to combat stunting in children in Rwanda, has an African source of nutritious food for WFP and ‘a product sold commercially in regional points of sale. .

The Kigali-based operation provides good jobs and sources essential raw materials such as corn and soybeans from small regional farmers, the majority of whom are women-owned businesses. Overall, AIF sources materials from more than 130,000 farmers in Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, DRC and Kenya. In Rwanda alone, AIF gets its supplies directly from 45,000 farmers.

This is not philanthropy, to be sustainable operations like AIF must be profitable. To be transformative, operations like AIF must focus on creating local jobs, helping local farmers, and producing high-quality, nutritious food for the local community. To have an impact, innovation like AIF must be scalable – and the AIF model is replicable around the world with the support of the appropriate public and private partners.

This model offers a potential solution to the drama of malnutrition and food insecurity. It is also important to stimulate local economic growth and social stability through the creation of a manufacturing and employment base, improve the lives of small farmers by creating a predictable market for their crops and encourage the use of practices. to solve problems like aflatoxin. It also offers communities and humanitarian organizations the possibility of sourcing from Africa for Africa, thus perpetuating a virtuous circle of healthy development.

We also recognize the link between climate change and nutrition, and the need to address both. As we continue to work on more sustainable and nutritious plant protein, we recognize that the demand for animal protein will only continue to grow as the world’s population grows and becomes richer.

Extensive research has indicated that we will need to double the production of animal protein to meet anticipated demand. livestock are responsible for 65% of greenhouse gas emissions from the livestock sector worldwide.

Methane is a short-lived but powerful greenhouse gas with a warming effect 28 times that of carbon dioxide. Ruminants, such as cattle, cows and sheep emit methane gases which contribute to climate change. We need to make animal protein production more sustainable and a key will be private sector innovation.

One example is DSM’s Bovaer® feed additive which can reduce methane emissions from ruminants by up to 80%. This safe and effective food additive can lead to immediate reduction in enteric methane emissions at a time when we need meaningful, scalable and affordable solutions to the climate emergency NOW.

These are two simple examples of private sector contributions to transforming food systems. DSM pledged to reach 800 million people with micronutrient deficiency, reach 150 million people with plant-based protein, help 500 million improve their immunity through nutrition, reduce emissions from livestock double digits and help at least 500,000 smallholder farmers achieve sustainable livelihoods. – all by 2030.

These are our food system commitments and we look forward to working with all stakeholders to achieve them. We ask private sector critics: We hear what you say, but what are you committed to doing?

Hugh Welsh is President and General Counsel of DSM North America. DSM is no longer an acronym – it is stand alone.

