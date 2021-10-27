Transforming Food Systems to End Hunger

To reduce hunger, food systems must be transformed to prevent 17 percent of total food production from being lost, as is currently the case. Credit: FAO



ROME, October 27 (IPS) – Mario Lubetkin is Deputy Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) In October, World Food Month, there was a huge increase the number of skilled voices promoting new ways to transform food systems that would reduce and end hunger, of which more than 811 million people worldwide already suffer.

Based on the conclusions of the Food Systems Summit, which was held virtually on September 23, as well as its “hybrid” preparatory phase which took place in Rome in July, with the physical presence of 540 delegates and the virtual presence of more than 20,000 people around the world, a growing number of personalities continue to advance in these reflections.

This should pave the way for new avenues that will achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the international community by 2030, for which the eradication of hunger and poverty is considered a priority.

The transformation of agrifood systems must begin with normal consumers and the decisions they make about the food they eat, where it is purchased, how it is packaged, where it is thrown away, with the assumption that this will all have a bearing. impact on the future of the planet, it is therefore necessary to reduce food loss and waste.

Globally, about 14 percent of food produced is lost between harvest and retail, equivalent to a loss of $ 400 billion per year, while food waste is estimated at 17 percent of total production: 11 percent is wasted in homes, 5 percent in catering establishments and 2 percent in retail.

Pope Francis, in his message to World Food Day on October 16, recalled that “currently we are seeing a real paradox in terms of access to food: on the one hand, more than 3 billion of people do not have access to nutritious food, while, on the other hand, nearly 2 billion people are overweight or obese due to a poor diet and a sedentary life.

“Our lifestyles and daily consumption practices influence global and environmental dynamics, but if we aspire to real change, we must empower producers and consumers to make ethical and sustainable decisions, and educate younger generations on the important role they play in building a world without hunger a reality ”, declared the pontiff.

And for that, he stressed, we must start “with our daily life and the simplest gestures: knowing our common home, protecting it and being aware of its importance, which must be the first step to be guardians and promoters of the environment ”.

According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the way food is produced, consumed and wasted “has dire consequences for our planet”, and “it puts historic pressure on our natural resources and the environment” and ” it costs us billions of dollars every year ”, stressing that“ the power of change is in our hands ”.

The Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu is convinced that efforts must be accelerated to achieve the SDGs planned for 2030 “in order to halve the food waste around the world and reduce food consumption. losses in the production and supply chain, including post-harvest losses ”, noting that“ there are only nine seasons (crops) left to do so ”.

The Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Inger Andersen, recalled that food loss and waste “is at the origin of 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions”, which means that “precious land and water resources are being used for nothing”. “

She added that reducing food loss and waste would “slow climate change, protect nature and increase food security at a time when we desperately need it.”

Dr QU, head of FAO, agrees and considers that “it is not possible to continue to lose 75 billion cubic meters of water per year in the production of fruits and vegetables”.

FAO experts estimate that it will be necessary to invest between 40 and 50 billion dollars per year to eradicate hunger by 2030.

In particular, they highlighted the implementation of low-cost, high-impact projects that can help hundreds of millions of people better meet their food needs, mainly through research, as well as development and research. digital innovation to achieve state-of-the-art agriculture.

These reflections and initiatives are in addition to those already formulated by the Foreign Ministers of the Group of 20 (G20) in Matera, Italy, in June, and the Agriculture ministers of the G20 in Florence, Italy, in September.

During these meetings, they stressed the importance of building country coalitions with civil society organizations, the private sector, especially agricultural producers, academics and scientists, as well as other actors to exchange views. ideas and solutions in this phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And in turn, to project the post-Covid scenario that helps revive countries with sustainability and resilience in strategic areas such as agriculture and food.