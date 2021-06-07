World
Train accident in Pakistan: 2 trains collide in Pakistan; 30 killed, 50 injured | World News – Times of India
KARACHI: two trains collided Pakistansouth east Province of Sindh Monday, killing at least 30 people and injuring 50 others, officials said.
Sir Syed Express, departed from Lahore to Karachi, collided with the Millat Express after it derailed on the way to Sargodha from Karachi, Dawn News reported.
The major accident, in which the bogies of the Millat Express train overturned, took place near Dharki, a town in the Ghotki district of upper Sindh, he said.
An emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Ghotki, Dharki, Obaro and Mirpur Mathelo.
Ghotki’s deputy commissioner Usman Abdullah said at least 30 people were killed and 50 others injured in the incident, according to the report.
Authorities also struggled to rescue people trapped inside overturned bogies.
Speaking to Geo News, the deputy commissioner said 13 to 14 bogies derailed in the crash while six to eight were “completely destroyed”.
He said rescuing the passengers who are still trapped is a “challenge” for relief officials.
A relief train left Rohri, he said.
“It is a difficult task. It will take time to use heavy machinery to free the citizens (still trapped). We are also setting up a medical camp to provide medical aid to the citizens,” he said.
Ghotki SSP Umar Tufail said passengers are still stuck in one of the bogies and “we fear more casualties”.
Authorities fear the death toll in the crash may rise.
Relief and rescue workers were dispatched to the scene.
Sir Syed Express, departed from Lahore to Karachi, collided with the Millat Express after it derailed on the way to Sargodha from Karachi, Dawn News reported.
The major accident, in which the bogies of the Millat Express train overturned, took place near Dharki, a town in the Ghotki district of upper Sindh, he said.
An emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Ghotki, Dharki, Obaro and Mirpur Mathelo.
Ghotki’s deputy commissioner Usman Abdullah said at least 30 people were killed and 50 others injured in the incident, according to the report.
Authorities also struggled to rescue people trapped inside overturned bogies.
Speaking to Geo News, the deputy commissioner said 13 to 14 bogies derailed in the crash while six to eight were “completely destroyed”.
He said rescuing the passengers who are still trapped is a “challenge” for relief officials.
A relief train left Rohri, he said.
“It is a difficult task. It will take time to use heavy machinery to free the citizens (still trapped). We are also setting up a medical camp to provide medical aid to the citizens,” he said.
Ghotki SSP Umar Tufail said passengers are still stuck in one of the bogies and “we fear more casualties”.
Authorities fear the death toll in the crash may rise.
Relief and rescue workers were dispatched to the scene.