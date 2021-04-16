Trafficking survivor and rape-born son face daily discrimination upon return to Nigeria

BENIN CITY, Nigeria, April 16 (IPS) – In this video, Sam Olukoya interviews a young woman who has been trafficked from her home in Nigeria after recruiters promised her a better life in Europe. Instead, she was abandoned in Libya and sexually assaulted and abused.

Sandra * had a baby born from rape. The young Nigerian had plans for a better life in Europe, but when her “recruiters” abandoned her in Libya, she was assaulted and sexually abused.

But after being deported to Nigeria, Sandra and her young son face discrimination and abuse over the boy’s parentage on a daily basis, even from her own mother and friends. She shares with IPS the effect of this verbal abuse on her baby boy and the impact on his mental health.

“I feel bad, I feel very bad. I feel very bad about what my son is going through. He’s not supposed to have that kind of pain no matter what. It wasn’t his fault, it wasn’t him who caused it, ”she said.

* This is not his real name.

