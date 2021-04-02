World
Traffic congestion eases further in Suez Canal after ship unblocked – Times of India
CAIRO: The traffic jam caused by a cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal On Friday, for nearly a week, the number of vessels awaiting transit fell to 206, channel services company Leth Agencies said, from more than 300 three days ago.
Rescue teams freed the skyscraper-sized container ship on Monday, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and disrupted billions of dollars a day in maritime trade. At the time, canal officials said more than 420 ships were awaiting the release of the Japanese vessel Ever Given, flying the Panamanian flag, in order to make the crossing.
According to Leth Agencies, a total of 357 ships have passed through the canal since the ship was floated by a flotilla of tugs, aided by the tides.
Ever Given had crashed into a bank of a single track stretch of the canal about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north of the southern entrance, near the town of Suez.
This forced some ships to take the long alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope to AfricaThe southern tip of town – a 5,000-kilometer (3,100-mile) detour that costs ships hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel and other costs. Others waited for the blockage to end.
The unprecedented shutdown, which raised fears of prolonged delays, shortages of goods and increased costs for consumers, added to the pressure on the shipping industry, already under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.
