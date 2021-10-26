Trade was a lifeline for women in southern Africa. Then the pandemic took it away.

Before the borders were closed, Michele, 31, earned a modest income buying clothes and electronics in South Africa and selling them for a profit across the border in Zimbabwe. But when the pandemic shut down most traffic between the two countries, she said, her income dried up and she had to try “other ways to make a living.”

Thousands of other cross-border traders in southern Africa face the same dilemma. For decades, this informal trading network has provided stable work for people, mostly women, in the border areas of the region. The United Nations has estimated that the industry accounts for 40% of the $ 17 billion trade market among the 16 countries of the Southern African Development Community. But the pandemic has overturned this essential economic pillar for communities where employment opportunities are slim and access to COVID-19 vaccines is limited, triggering a financial downturn with no end in sight.

Almost 70% of traders in Zimbabwe are women, according to the UN, and they have had to find other sources of income. Some have tried to buy and sell goods in the country, for less profit. Some have teamed up with smugglers who sneak across the border to move goods, taking a share of the income. Some, like Michele, started selling sex, board and company to truck drivers. blocked in town for weeks on end due to shipping delays, COVID testing bottlenecks and confusion over changing government policies.

A truck driver stayed with Michele at his small house in Beitbridge, Zimbabwe, for two weeks while awaiting permission to return to the road to transport goods to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a 15-hour drive away. She prepares him meals and a hot bath every day.

“That’s life, what can we do? Said Michele, who requested partial anonymity because she did not want to disclose her current work situation. “I don’t want to think ahead. I am working with what I have at the moment.

Beitbridge, a trucking hub with a busy port along the Limpopo River, and other border towns have long offered upward mobility opportunities through a vibrant transnational trade network, which has brought a infusion South African currency, the rand, which has been more stable in value than the Zimbabwean dollar weakened by years of hyperinflation. But with this restricted trade network, the economic engine of these communities is collapsing.

“The virus and the resulting containment arrived so quickly that women did not have enough time to prepare for economic repercussions,” said Ernest Chirume, researcher and member of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences from the Catholic University of Zimbabwe, who wrote a paper on the effects of COVID-19 on informal traders.

Before the borders closed, Marian Siziba, 40, bought large household appliances such as refrigerators, four-plate stoves and solar panels from South Africa for resale in small shops in downtown Bulawayo , Zimbabwe’s second largest city. For months, she was able to make ends meet with her service of selling foreign currency and issuing small loans, which allowed her to enjoy a trickle of payments from indebted clients. Lately, however, many of his clients have been unable to pay their dues.

Before the coronavirus, “we were already used to economic hardship,” she said. “Only now it’s worse because we can’t work.

Zimbabwe International Organization for Migration spokesperson Fadzai Nyamande-Pangeti noted that the pandemic has hit informal cross-border trade harder than other sectors. But in the absence of government assistance, financial setbacks that once seemed temporary to Michele, Siziba and other cross-border traders now appear undefined.

The challenges of transport have increased inequalities in wealth. Either people can afford to bypass border restrictions or they don’t.

Nyasha Chakanyuka runs a popular clothing store in Bulawayo and said road closures haven’t hampered her sales because she has long relied on air travel, which most traders who spoke to BuzzFeed News said ‘they couldn’t afford. In fact, the situation gave her an opportunity to expand her business: she bought bulk stocks in other countries and sold goods to traders unable to leave Zimbabwe.

Others have turned to carriers who cross the land border illegally. “You can give money to someone you trust to buy goods for you in South Africa, but it requires extraordinary trust because the risks are obvious,” Siziba said.

Those who cannot afford to pay others to move their goods for them have had to find other ways to make ends meet while they wait to return to business.

Adjusting to the new circumstances, Getrude Mwale, a shopkeeper in Bulawayo and a mother of five, began selling clothes at the doorstep of her house, although business was so slow it took her a year to clear the inventory that she was able to erase within a month.

“Selling at home means you only sell to people who know you in the neighborhood,” Mwale said. ” This has not been easy.

Before the pandemic, Sarudzai, who is 33 and requested partial anonymity to keep her working situation private, traveled to Malawi to buy children’s clothes which she sold at a flea market in Masvingo, in Zimbabwe, earning the equivalent of thousands of dollars each. year.

When the pandemic hit, she suddenly had piles of shirts, pants and socks in her house but no one to sell to. With her business at a standstill, she decided to move to Beitbridge.

She sells samosas, fries, and soft drinks, but much of her income these days comes from transactional relationships selling sex and company to the truck drivers who stay with her in a wooden house. room that she rents. She now earns enough money to send her two children back to school in Masvingo, where they stay, nearly 200 miles from their mother.

“I always knew the truckers had money – that’s why I came here,” she said.