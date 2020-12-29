Tractors can change agriculture in good ways and in bad ways: lessons from four African countries

Agricultural mechanization can reduce workloads, increase prosperity and improve diets. Credit: Marc-André Boisvert / IPS

December 29 (IPS) – Agricultural mechanization is on the rise in Africa, replacing hand hoes and animal traction across the continent. All around 80 to 90% of all farmers still depend on manual labor or draft animals, this is changing, driven by falling machinery prices and rising rural wages. Over the past two years, tractor sales have increased by about 10% per year.

A look at the history of today’s mechanized countries shows that a widespread replacement of manual labor by mechanical energy can have major socio-economic and environmental implications.

In our latest study, we explored how mechanization could change the face of African agriculture and rural areas. It is important to ensure that mechanization can be accompanied by policies that exploit its potential and minimize potential negative effects.

To understand the effects of mechanization, we collected data from 87 villages in Benin, Nigeria, Mali and Kenya. These villages were chosen as examples because they have already experienced mechanization. We conducted 129 focus groups with 1,330 rural residents. They identified various ways in which mechanization affected agriculture, rural life, and nature.

The ideas of the 87 villages revealed the great transformative power of agricultural mechanization. Mechanization can reduce workloads, increase prosperity and improve diets. But there are also challenges such as soil erosion, deforestation and women’s access to tractor services.

Identifying these challenges provides an opportunity to avoid them, through agricultural research and appropriate policy action.

Consequences of using tractors

Our study focused on the use of tractors for land preparation, as this was the most commonly used mechanized activity in the countries studied. Preparing the land is labor intensive and is usually the first activity to be mechanized. Participants were asked to mention the positive changes directly related to mechanization. They then identified subsequent changes. What they told us formed a picture of a chain of impacts.

Overall, we found that mechanization had deeper agronomic, environmental and socio-economic consequences than is generally assumed.

On the other hand, it frees men, women and children from arduous agricultural work. It gives them time to do other things, like running non-farm businesses or going to school.

Mechanization also helps overcome labor bottlenecks, a well-known constraint in rain-fed agriculture. This allows people to cultivate more land, as reported by 61% of respondents. In Mali, a farmer said:

Many farmers have land that they cannot cultivate, it is left fallow. With the tractor, the land is cultivated and produces volumes of crops beyond the consumption capacity of the household.

Using a tractor also improves the speed of farming. Farming activities can be completed at the optimum time, increasing yields. This was noted by 72% of all respondents. The overall increase in agricultural production contributes to strengthening food security and reducing poverty.

On the other hand, 58% of the respondents noted that mechanization can adversely affect soil fertility in the long term, especially when the disc plow is used. They said the use of heavy tractors can trigger soil erosion and compaction. In Benin, a farmer said:

The tractor increases the compaction of the soil taking into account the weight… Then come the problems of flooding and erosion, which considerably reduce fertility and consequently the yield.

Deforestation is another concern. Cultivating more land can mean loss of trees on a large scale. Even clearing trees in fields for tractors to operate reduces biodiversity and makes the soil more vulnerable to rain and wind erosion. In Mali, a farmer said:

The trees are destroyed to allow the tractor to work comfortably. It exposes the earth.

Some effects are very context specific, such as employment effects. In Benin, where mechanization was associated with area expansion, this dramatically increased the demand for labor to carry out the non-mechanized parts of agriculture. Here, no unemployment effect was reported, confirming a trend in countries such as Zambia.

In Nigeria, where fewer farmers have expanded the land area, 48% reported job losses. The effects on employment may also be non-direct. Many rural residents have reported that the growing prosperity of farmers due to mechanization leads to positive spillover effects on non-farmers such as blacksmiths, carpenters and hairdressers.

As with most new technologies, mechanization has advantages for some but not for others. While other studies found that small farmers have less access to mechanization, this was mentioned by only 15% of respondents. But mechanization is less accessible for women than for men. This was reported in all countries, but it varied: 71% of women in Mali shared this perception but only 5% of women in Benin.

Manage the consequences

Most of the negative effects are not inherent in the mechanization of farms and can be addressed through complementary agronomic practices and adequate policies. Soil erosion can be reduced with conservation agriculture, which protects soils by replacing heavy disc plows with less disruptive rippers or direct seeders and continuous soil covers.

Deforestation can be minimized through careful land use planning, for example by protecting land that is particularly valuable for climate change mitigation, biodiversity and wildlife.

Entry points to ensure that women benefit from mechanization can include campaigns showing model women using tractors, supporting women’s mechanization groups, and developing knowledge and skills.

With the right policies, countries can harness the potential of mechanization and manage the challenges. This can ensure that mechanization contributes to a socially, economically and environmentally sustainable transformation of African agriculture.

Thomas daum, Agricultural economist, University of Hohenheim

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.