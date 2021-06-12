Towards sustainable global trade: 5 things to know about the circular economy

1) Business as usual, the path to disaster

Unless we make major adjustments to the way the planet is run, many observers believe the status quo is setting us on the path to disaster.

About 90% of global biodiversity loss and water stress (when the demand for water is greater than what is available) and a significant proportion of the harmful emissions that cause climate change are caused by the way we use and deal with natural resources. .

Over the past three decades, the amount of raw materials extracted from the earth around the world has more than doubled. At the current rate of extraction, we are on track to double the amount again, by 2060.

According to the International Resource Panel, a group of independent scientific experts convened by the UN to examine the issue, this puts us in front of a temperature rise of three to six degrees, which would be fatal for much of life. on earth.

UNDP Mongolia Women entrepreneurs in Mongolia create household items from discarded plastic.

2) A circular economy means a fundamental change of direction

While there is no universally accepted definition of a circular economy, the 2019 United Nations Environment Assembly, the flagship United Nations conference on the environment, described it as a model in whereby products and materials are “designed in such a way that they can be reused, remanufactured, recycled or recovered and thus maintained in the economy as long as possible”.

In this scenario, fewer resources would be needed, less waste would be produced and, perhaps most importantly, the greenhouse gas emissions that are causing the climate crisis would be avoided or reduced.

This goes far beyond simple recycling: for the circular economy to be realized, it would be necessary to upset the dominant economic model of “planned obsolescence” (buying, throwing away and replacing products frequently), it would be necessary for companies and consumers value raw materials, from glass to metal, plastics and fibers, as resources to be valued, and products as things to be maintained and repaired, before being replaced.

UNDP / Sumaya Agha A landfill in Jordan where plastics are sorted and recycled into new products.

3) turn your waste into cash

Increasingly, both in the developed and developing world, consumers are embracing the ideas that underpin the circular economy and businesses are realizing that they can make money from them. “Making our economies circular offers a lifeline to decarbonize our economies,” says Olga Algayerova, President of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), “and could lead to the creation of 1.8 million net jobs by 2040 ”.

In the United States, for example, the demand for affordable, high-quality furniture, in a country where some 15 million tonnes of discarded furniture ends up in landfill each year, was behind the creation of Kaiyo, an online marketplace that makes it easier for furniture to be repaired and reused. The business is growing rapidly and is part of a nation’s trend towards more efficient use of resources, such as the Zipcar carsharing app and Rent the Runway, a designer clothing rental service.

In Africa, there are many projects, large and small, that integrate the principles of the circular economy by using existing resources in the most efficient way possible. One notable initiative is Gjenge Makers in Kenya. The company sells bricks for the construction industry, made entirely from waste. Young founder Nzambi Matee, who received the United Nations Champion of the Earth award, says she literally turns garbage into cash. The biggest problem it faces is meeting demand: Every day, Gjenge Makers recycles some 500 kilos of waste and can produce up to 1,500 plastic bricks every day.

Unsplash / Becca McHaffie Buying second-hand clothes helps reduce waste and keep clothes out of landfills.

4) Governments are starting to step up

But, for the transition to take place, governments must be involved. Recently, significant commitments have been made in some of the countries and regions responsible for significant use and waste of resources.

The U.S. government’s U.S. Jobs Plan, for example, includes measures to renovate energy-efficient homes, electrify the federal fleet of vehicles, including postal vans, and end carbon pollution from electricity production by 2035.

In the European Union, the new EU action plan for the circular economy, adopted in 2020, is one of the building blocks of the ambitious European Green Deal, which aims to make Europe the first climate neutral continent.

And, in Africa, Rwanda, Nigeria and South Africa have founded the African Circular Economy Alliance, which calls for the widespread adoption of the circular economy on the continent. The Alliance supports African leaders who champion the idea and builds coalitions to implement pilot projects.

5) Squaring the circle?

However, there is still a long way to go and there is even evidence that the world is moving backwards: the 2021 Circularity Gap Report, produced annually by think tank Circle Economy, estimates that the global circularity rate (the proportion of material recovered, as a percentage of all materials used) is only 8.6%, compared to 9.1% in 2018

So how do you make the world “rounder”? There are no easy answers and no quick fixes, but Ms Algayerova stresses that strict regulation is a big piece of the puzzle.

“I am proud that for the automotive sector, a UN regulation adopted at the UNECE in 2013 requires that 85% of the mass of new vehicles be reusable or recyclable. These restrictive regulations influence the design of about a quarter of all vehicles sold worldwide, or some 23 million in 2019. ”

"This is a step in the right direction, but this type of approach must be massively extended to all sectors," she adds. "The transition to the circular economy is good for businesses, citizens and nature, and must be at the heart of a sustainable recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic."