Towards an equal future in parliaments

A 2017 survey of senior and middle managers of parliamentary political parties in Georgia – supplemented by reports and personal experiences of women politicians and activists – highlighted the obstacles faced by Georgian women in their pursuit of a career. Politics. Credit: Daro Sulakauri / UNDP Georgia

NEW YORK, June 28 (IPS) – In last October’s elections in Georgia, the share of women in parliament increased by nearly seven percent, following the implementation of a 25 percent quota of female candidates.

In North Macedonia, Serbia and Croatia, which enforce a legal 40 percent gender quota, women have exceeded 30 percent in parliament. And in Kosovo *, women won more seats in parliament in the February 2021 election than in any previous year, gaining a 40 percent share.

But, as encouraging as these results are, they are rare stars for women in the political firmament.

Women all over the world hold a little over a quarter of all seats in parliaments and all presidential posts in 2020, with 53 countries having at least one female speaker.

At this rate, it will take 50 years for parliaments to achieve gender parity. Other estimates lead to darker predictions – such as 145.5 years achieve gender parity in the legislative and executive branches of government.

If recent electoral trends are any indication, the parliaments of most of the countries covered by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) will not achieve gender parity by 2030.

Of the countries likely to achieve gender parity, more than half have adopted gender quotas. One of the most widely applied tools to accelerate progress in women’s political representation, legislative quotas allow more women to get elected and have a chance to change. gender social norms.

Numbers matter. Part of the solution to increasing women’s political participation lies in the ability to track progress and compare data between countries. For example, legislated quotas – although a somewhat contested phenomenon – were applied last year in 81 states in the world, including 25 countries and territories represented in the recently updated UNDP report Equal future Platform.

Launched in 2020 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, this online portal presents the progress of women’s participation in national parliaments in 57 countries and territories in the Europe and Central Asia region over the past 26 years.

Equal future now presents updated data on the presence of women in electoral politics.

It shows that, despite progress, women in the ECA region hold just over a quarter of seats in national legislatures. In only six countries in the region, there are female speakers of parliament – Azerbaijan elected a female speaker for the first time in 2020 – while there are only 20 female speakers of parliament. from the 57 countries of the UNECE region.

To assert that there have never been so many opportunities open to women as today is to ignore the powerful hold of gender prejudices in society. Almost half of the population of Europe and Central Asia (ECA) believe that men make better political leaders than women. Bias ranges from over 60 percent in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan supporting this view to less than 30 percent in Croatia and Montenegro.

This could be one of the many reasons why young women in 2020 made less than one percent of all parliamentarians in the world.

Gender bias is only one factor in a constellation of factors in the slowness of women’s political representation.

Violence against women in politics is a formidable obstacle to women’s entry into the political sphere. This increasingly recognized phenomenon is omnipresent: in 45 UNECE countries, most women parliamentarians have suffered psychological violence or have been the target of sexist attacks online on social networks during their tenure. Almost half have received death threats or threats of rape and beatings, and a quarter have experienced sexual violence.

Women aspiring to politics are also subjected to vicious forms of cyberviolence not foreseen in the Beijing Platform for Action which calls on parliaments to have no less than 30% of women in their ranks.. Abusive online comments targeting women politicians are inversely proportional to the number of women in political office. In the Georgia legislative election campaign in 2020, women were only 22% of the candidates but the target of 40 percent of all hateful comments. Most of the comments called on them to stay home and abandon their political ambitions.

Given the many dividing lines between the sexes exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not surprising that women make up only 24% of COVID-19 task force members worldwide. With its profound impacts on the paid and unpaid work of women, the pandemic has rolled back decades of hard-won gains in gender equality.

More women than men have lost their jobs as their care burdens escalate during the pandemic. With fewer resources and less time to devote to activities outside the home, fewer women are likely to enter politics.

However, without the contribution of women, countries risk making bad decisions at a pivotal point in emerging from the crisis.

On the occasion of the upcoming International Day of Parliamentarism (June 30), let’s celebrate not only parliamentarians, but also egalitarian parliaments as the cornerstone of a well-functioning democracy. And let’s redouble our efforts to dismantle the barriers and dispel the prejudices that prevent women from having an equal future in political decision-making.

Mirjana Spoljaric Egger is United Nations Under-Secretary-General, UNDP Deputy Administrator and Director of the UNDP Regional Office for Europe and the CIS. She was appointed to this post by the Secretary-General of the United Nations in August 2018 and took up her post in October 2018. She oversees UNDP operations in 18 countries and territories in Europe and Central Asia: https://www.eurasia.undp.org/content/rbec/en/home/about-us/about-the-region.html

Learn about the progress of women’s participation in politics in 57 countries and territories over the past 26 years through the UNDP Eurasia online platform Equal future.

* References to Kosovo should be understood in the context of Security Council resolution 1244 (1999).

