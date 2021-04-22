Towards a more democratic and inclusive UN on this International Day of Multilateralism

United Nations, Geneva. Credit: Mathias PRReding

BERLIN / COLOGNE / NEW YORK, April 22 (IPS) – One of the most recent international days of the UN is the Day of multilateralism and diplomacy for peace. First observed on April 24, 2019 to promote UN values ​​and reaffirm people’s faith in the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the relevance and irony of this day are evident.

On the one hand, COVID-19 vaccine nationalism is causing huge inequalities in the supply of life-saving vaccines by reaching the underprivileged, especially those in the global South who need them most amid a global pandemic of epic proportions. On the other hand, aggressive militarism and the proliferation of weapons of war by permanent members of the UN Security Council threaten international peace and security, diverting vital resources that could be used to fight inequalities and exclusion in the world.

The need for inclusive and democratic global governance to support the three founding pillars of the United Nations – peace and security, human rights and development – remains pressing. Yet major reforms have been elusive despite a plethora of reports and innovative ideas developed by experts and activists.

Over the years, the geopolitical intransigence of powerful actors and entrenched state interests have remained a major stumbling block. However, a potential breakthrough was achieved in 2020 thanks to a United Nations General Assembly resolution to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

The resolution includes a commitment to modernize the global body and directs Secretary General Antonio Guterres to report in 2021 on the pursuit of ‘Our common agenda“With a focus on the revitalization of inclusive, networked and effective multilateralism.

The report is expected to be submitted to the United Nations General Assembly by September this year. The report is likely to take into account the findings of a year global listening exercise undertaken by the UN in 2020.

Over 1.5 million people from 195 countries participated in surveys and dialogues on people’s priorities and expectations for international cooperation. Notably, while the overwhelming majority (97%) viewed the work of the UN as indispensable, four in ten also said the UN felt estranged from their lives.

People around the world support the UN mission but want the institution itself to be more transparent, accountable and participatory. In this spirit, more than 80 international, regional and national civil society organizations and networks have come together under an initiative called “We the Peoples”, inspired by the first words of the Charter of the United Nations.

Three practical ideas aimed at strengthening the capacity for action of the people, elected officials and organized civil society in global governance are at the heart of a common statet on inclusive global governance published by the initiative on April 23, 2021:

First of all, a citizens’ initiative could be created to mandate the principal organs of the United Nations, including the General Assembly and the Security Council, to act on issues of global importance following a joint petition signed by a number of citizens through the world. Such a mechanism would allow people to make their voices heard and would also provide a means to shape the UN agenda.

Second, citizens around the world could have the opportunity to be directly represented and have their voices heard at the UN through a parliamentary assembly. The deficits of representative democracy that exist in far too many parts of the world are further accentuated at the UN through a model of state-centered bureaucracy. A parliamentary assembly could help make the UN more accessible to citizens.

Third, an office of a sent from civil society could be created to identify barriers to participation, encourage inclusive meetings and stimulate UN awareness among the public and civil society organizations. Such a champion could lead the implementation of a broader strategy to open the UN to citizen participation and civil society voices while addressing the asymmetries of engagement between agencies, departments and forums. United Nations.

Taken together, these ideas have transformative and revolutionary potential to overcome blockages in the United Nations system. More than that, they are also supported around the world: a world citizens’ initiative and a United Nations Parliamentary Assembly were frequently mentioned by those who participated in the UN’s assessment exercise of the year. last, as evidenced by the UN report.

If truly implemented, these three changes will allow the UN to respond more effectively and with greater inclusion to global challenges such as discrimination, inequality, conflict and climate change. However, their adoption will require visionary leadership and cooperation from the political leadership and senior management of the United Nations. The current system is hampered by bureaucratic approaches and a lack of imagination.

There is clearly an opportunity to strengthen and revitalize multilateralism by enabling contribution and participation beyond member states. The UN must be fit for purpose for our time. However, a new, more participatory era will require a leap of faith and a courage of conviction.

Andreas Promenade is executive director of Democracy Without Borders based in Berlin; Caroline Vernaillen is the Global Head of Public Relations and Community Building at Cologne-based Democracy International; and Mandeep Tiwana is Chief Program Officer at CIVICUS based out of their New York office.

