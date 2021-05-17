Tough sale: in Dubai amid clashes, Israel promotes tourism – Times of India

DUBAI: As violence erupts inside Israel and a day when the Israeli airstrikes Gaza City killed at least 42 people, it was business as usual for a top Israeli tourism official in Dubai as she promoted the country as a must-see destination for Muslim visitors.

It may seem like an odd proposition at an odd time given that major airlines have suspended flights to Israel amid the outbreak of violence and while the spread of the coronavirus remains a threat.

But at the Dubai Arab Travel Market on Sunday, billed as the first travel and tourism event to occur in person since the global coronavirus outbreak, a small Israeli booth – tucked behind one in Slovenia – marketed the country as the “Land of Creation”. Promotional videos advertised Israel’s vegan food scene, its beaches, and urged “Book your trip now” to Tel Aviv.

What about the devastating airstrikes on Gaza that are leading global TV news?

“We were not talking about it. We are talking about the future. We are talking about what we can do to bring tourism to Israel,” said Ksenia Kobiakov, director of new market development at the Israeli Ministry of Tourism.

Israel’s presence at the Dubai Travel and Tourism event highlights the UAE’s business approach and shows how ties with Israel have grown rapidly since the UAE and Israel have signed an agreement to formalize their relationship in September.

It also shows that even the most brutal conflicts between Israel and the Palestinians are no longer viewed by some Arab Gulf leaders through a prism of Muslim or Arab solidarity, but as part of a larger calculation in a plagued region. to multiple threats.

The Israeli Minister of Tourism was scheduled to attend a panel at the Israeli Gulf Tourism Conference, but the panel was quietly renamed and his visit to Dubai did not take place.

Israeli tourism officials say the minister’s visit was never approved by the prime minister and the cancellation has nothing to do with the current fighting.

The first Israeli tourist plane to the United Arab Emirates landed in November. Since then, the UAE has welcomed tens of thousands of Israelis to its sandy beaches and marble malls, most of them flocking to Dubai.

Kobiakov said the hope is that Emirati citizens and foreign residents of the UAE will travel back to Israel and help its tourism sector bounce back when the country is once again open to tourists.

“We have come here to show Israel as a new destination for the UAE and the Gulf countries, as a very colorful, exciting and open destination,” Kobiakov said.

In all of her discussions with tour operators, airlines and others in Dubai on Sunday, the focus was on tourism and not politics, she said. There was no discussion of the current outbreak of violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

A plan to open visa-free travel between the two countries has been delayed due to Israeli quarantine rules.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel, which have led some of the world’s most successful coronavirus vaccination campaigns, are set to sign the visa waiver agreement on July 1, Kobiakov said.

The current wave of violence could impact Israel’s plans to attract tourists, especially its efforts to attract Emirati and Bahraini citizens and not just potential investors or officials from those countries.

The violence around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem has sparked rare blame against Israel from the two countries, which signed agreements recognizing Israel last year.

At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women, and 1,230 people have been injured since continuing tensions erupted on Monday. Eight people in Israel were killed, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier. Violence also raged in Israeli towns between Jews and Palestinian Arab citizens of the country, as well as in the occupied West Bank.

In its airstrikes, Israel razed a number of the tallest offices and residential buildings in Gaza City, alleging they contain Hamas military infrastructure. Among them was the building housing the Associated press office and those of other media.

The UAE foreign minister stopped short before directly criticizing Israel in the latest statement released on Friday. Rather, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed called on “all parties to take immediate steps to commit to a ceasefire, engage in political dialogue and exercise the utmost restraint.”

In the sprawling premises of the Dubai tourism event, Kobiakov’s back-to-back meeting schedule confirmed the long-term approach to bilateral relations that the UAE and Israel have taken.

“People don’t feel safe traveling to Israel now. It’s understandable. But this escalation, it will end one day, ”she said. “We know that all conflicts come and go. Tourism remains forever, ”she added.

