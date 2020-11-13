‘Tough problems persist’: UK, EU to resume trade talks on Monday

LONDON, Nov. 13 (Reuters) – Britain and the European Union will resume trade talks in Brussels on Monday after failing so far to close the gaps between their positions on two of the most thorny issues that have long hampered the negotiations: competition rules and fisheries.

Just seven weeks before the end of a status quo transition period and Britain completing its journey out of the bloc with Brexit, the two sides have stepped up negotiations on a deal that would protect nearly a trillion dollars trade against possible disruption.

But after missing a mid-November deadline, UK officials say there has been little movement over stubborn differences over fair competition rules and fisheries, with London repeatedly pushing for a deal that would respect the sovereignty of the country.

The EU has urged Britain to compromise, saying its geographic proximity to the bloc means it cannot secure a deal similar to the one Brussels has with countries such as Canada. So far, despite describing some progress, neither side has made enough progress to make a breakthrough.

“Talks are continuing in London today, there will be a break this weekend and then we expect talks to resume Monday in Brussels,” a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris told reporters on Friday. Johnson.

“The negotiating teams are working very hard to close the important gaps between us. For our part, we continue to seek solutions that fully respect UK sovereignty, but the familiar and difficult issues remain, especially on the rules of the game. fair and fishing. “

He also rejected suggestions that the departure at the end of the year of Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings would mean a relaxation of the stance in London, saying: “The government’s position on future negotiations on the agreements commercial is unchanged. “

While many deadlines have been missed in the years of Brexit negotiations since Britain voted to leave in 2016, some businesses are increasingly questioning whether the government is ready for January without, or even with, an agreement.

Many are hoping that time pressure and a spiraling COVID-19 crisis across much of Europe will focus minds on reaching a deal to avoid chaos in trade, energy relations and aviation. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James)