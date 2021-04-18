Tories Andy Street on their way to win West Midlands for Boris Johnson in ‘Red Wall’ mayor contest, poll finds

TELEMMGLPICT000197068104.jpeg

Tories’ Andy Street is set to return to the West Midlands for Boris Johnson, which is a blow to Keir Starmer’s efforts to erode the Tory ‘red wall’ base outside London.

An exclusive poll shows Mr Street is four points ahead of former Labor minister LIam Byrne in the West Midlands mayoral race, even if second preference votes from ‘left’ parties are counted.

A survey of 1,000 adults by Find out Now pollster and election experts Electoral Calculus shows that Mr. Street is seven points ahead of the first poll, from 52% to 45%.

When the second preference votes for LIbDems Jenny Wilkinson, Greens Steve Caudwell and a local independent candidate Ashvir Sangha, Mr Street is still ahead by 52% to 48%.

Martin Baxter, Managing Director of Electoral calculation said: “It’s another close race for the mayor of West Midlands, with Andy Street again just ahead according to our poll. But his lead is less than the margin for error, so it’s not done yet and dusted off.

Mr Street, 57, entered politics after a career as head of John Lewis and his victory in the West Midlands mayor in September 2016 was seen as a major upheaval.

In an interview last week, Mr Street suggested it was a harbinger of the political earthquake that saw Boris Johnson take over traditional Labor strongholds in the Midlands and North in the 2019 general election. “The West Midlands was where the Red Wall first collapsed,” he told the Daily Mail.

“In 2005, we only had one deputy in the black country, we now have ten out of 13.” Some people on the left like to understand that it was an aberration in 2019 that happened on the twin points of Brexit and Corbyn, and I simply reject that. It’s been a much longer phenomenon here.

“We made progress in 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019. My election in 2017 was the first real turning point. What happened next is history.

“I believe what we’ll see in this next election is that support for the Conservatives in some of these areas is much, much deeper than the Labor Party would have us believe.

It is a major test for new Labor leader Mr Starmer, and the result will reveal whether he has managed to restore the party’s appeal with his grassroots voters disillusioned by Mr’s radical London-centric policies. Corbyn.

Chris Holbrook, Managing Director of Find out now, said: “Politics in the West Midlands is an important part of the national image, so we are happy to be able to shine the spotlight on it with our polls.”