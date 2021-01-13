World
Top U.S. generals condemn attack on Capitol Hill in message to troops – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Top Pentagon generals condemned January 6 attack on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters Tuesday, telling US troops it was an illegal attack on the constitutional process.
“The violent riot … was a direct attack on the American congress, the Capitol building and our constitutional process, ”said a memorandum signed by the eight members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, chaired by the president, general Mark Milley.
“The rights to freedom of expression and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection,” they said.
The letter states that members of the armed forces are required to defend the constitution.
“Any act aimed at disrupting the constitutional process is not only contrary to our traditions, our values and our oath; it is against the law.”
The post came amid concerns that Trump-backed extremists attacked Congress to stop certification of Joe biden like the next president have supporters in the armed forces and law enforcement.
Trump and his supporters have refused to accept Biden’s fair and solid victory in the November 3 presidential election.
The Pentagon is deploying up to 15,000 National Guard troops to protect Biden’s inauguration on January 20, amid fears of further violence.
Pentagon officials were asked on Monday about the possibility of pro-Trump militants in the Guard and among the regular troops.
“We do not tolerate extremists in our ranks,” spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.
Highlighting this point, the chiefs of staff said that, “according to the Constitution, ‘Biden would be inaugurated on January 20’ and would become our 46th commander-in-chief.”
In South Korea, the commander of US forces in Korea, General Robert Abrams, retweeted the JCS statement saying there was “no ambiguity”, the events at Capitol Hill were an “attempted insurgency” .
“If you are serving in uniform and thought it was something else, I would encourage you to sit down and read the constitution you have sworn to support and defend,” wrote Abrams, who uses the pseudonym @DogFaceSoldier.
“No place on our team if you are unwilling to defend the constitution against all enemies, foreigners AND nationals.”
“The violent riot … was a direct attack on the American congress, the Capitol building and our constitutional process, ”said a memorandum signed by the eight members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, chaired by the president, general Mark Milley.
“The rights to freedom of expression and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection,” they said.
The letter states that members of the armed forces are required to defend the constitution.
“Any act aimed at disrupting the constitutional process is not only contrary to our traditions, our values and our oath; it is against the law.”
The post came amid concerns that Trump-backed extremists attacked Congress to stop certification of Joe biden like the next president have supporters in the armed forces and law enforcement.
Trump and his supporters have refused to accept Biden’s fair and solid victory in the November 3 presidential election.
The Pentagon is deploying up to 15,000 National Guard troops to protect Biden’s inauguration on January 20, amid fears of further violence.
Pentagon officials were asked on Monday about the possibility of pro-Trump militants in the Guard and among the regular troops.
“We do not tolerate extremists in our ranks,” spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.
Highlighting this point, the chiefs of staff said that, “according to the Constitution, ‘Biden would be inaugurated on January 20’ and would become our 46th commander-in-chief.”
In South Korea, the commander of US forces in Korea, General Robert Abrams, retweeted the JCS statement saying there was “no ambiguity”, the events at Capitol Hill were an “attempted insurgency” .
“If you are serving in uniform and thought it was something else, I would encourage you to sit down and read the constitution you have sworn to support and defend,” wrote Abrams, who uses the pseudonym @DogFaceSoldier.
“No place on our team if you are unwilling to defend the constitution against all enemies, foreigners AND nationals.”
Source link