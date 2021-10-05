Top Haitian diplomat asks UN Security Council for help against gangs

Gang-related violence has displaced more than 19,000 Haitians in recent months, according to the UN.

Haiti’s top diplomat has asked the United Nations Security Council for help in dealing with the spiraling violence and gang crime in the country.

Foreign Minister Claude Joseph told the 15-member body on Monday that the current political mission of the UN must be geared towards strengthening security and law enforcement institutions in Haiti, which is also in the middle of a political crisis aggravated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.

“It is vital to take into account the new realities facing the country and that the mandate be adjusted accordingly,” said Joseph.

The Caribbean nation has struggled since a devastating earthquake in 2010. Shortly after Moise’s assassination, another earthquake in August killed more than 2,200 people and damaged or destroyed tens of thousands of homes.

It came as Haiti continued to face escalating gang-related killings, kidnappings and territorial wars. Violence has forced around 19,000 Haitians from their homes in recent months, many of whom live in makeshift shelters and unsanitary conditions, according to the UN.

Meanwhile, the recent mass deportation Haitian asylum seekers by US authorities on the Texas-Mexico border shone the spotlight on the dire situation in Haiti.

The Security Council deployed a full-fledged peacekeeping mission to Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. It was replaced in 2017 by a police mission, which was later replaced by the smaller political mission in 2019.

Also speaking on Monday, UN envoy to Haiti, Helen La Lime, told the council that while the Haitian National Police strive to follow the recommendations made this summer by police experts in Haiti. ‘UN, the force is “overwhelmed and lacking in resources”.

The Haitian government “must implement a more holistic approach to tackling gang violence,” La Lime said.

Joseph, in turn, said officials need the UN mission in Haiti to focus on supporting government efforts in “stabilizing security and protecting civilians.”

The mission’s mandate, which is due for renewal this month, currently includes promoting police professionalism and supporting a national strategy to reduce violence. It also has a number of other goals, such as advancing electoral reforms.

Critique of American deportations

Council members said Haiti needs continued support to find the way forward, although some also highlighted the country’s own role in this regard.

“It is ultimately up to the Haitian people themselves to bring the country out of its fate,” said Geng Shuang, China’s deputy ambassador. He compared years of international aid efforts to administering a blood or oxygen transfusion to someone who “has proven neither particularly effective nor lasting”.

He and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Polyanskiy have also criticized the expulsion of thousands of Haitian asylum seekers along the US border. Thousands more have been allowed temporary entry into the United States to continue their stay requests.

Images of American border patrol officers on horseback enlist and whip migrants raised an uproar, the resignation of the US special envoy to Haiti and an investigation, as well as a visit to Haiti and an apology last week from a senior US official.

“We are appalled by the decision to forcibly return to Haiti those who have concocted all of their means to leave Haiti in search of a better life for their children,” Polyanskiy said.