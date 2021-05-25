Tools exist to protect civilians in conflict, but not the will to apply them, Lowcock told Security Council

Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock was ambassadors briefing on the Secretary-General’s recommendations to protect more civilians from harm, noting that despite the UN chief’s call for a global ceasefire during the COVID-19[female[feminine the pandemic, deadly fighting continued and worsened in some areas.

From attacks on medical personnel to environmental protection, my remarks to the UN Security Council today focused on 5 areas highlighted in the Secretary-General’s annual report on the protection of civilians. https://t.co/FJjYo06P7y – Mark Lowcock (@UN ReliefChief) May 25, 2021

Over the past year, conflict has contributed to an increase in the number of forcibly displaced people, to 80 million by mid-2020. Those able to return home have also declined, while insecurity, sanctions, counterterrorism measures and red tape “hampered humanitarian operations”.

The pandemic has made things more difficult with flight suspensions, closed borders, quarantine measures and lockdowns. Mr. Lowcock highlighted five key areas where improvements are most needed.

Conflict and hunger

The interplay between conflict and hunger has seen the threat of famine emerge again, in northeast Nigeria, parts of the Sahel, South Sudan and Yemen, Lowcock said, creating an increase year after year of 77 million people facing a “crisis or worse.” levels of acute food insecurity following conflict. “

In Nigeria, 110 farmers died in a single attack on a paddy field. In Ethiopia, crops were destroyed and looted, while aid was blocked following the political crisis in Tigray. The relief chief said he wrote to the ambassadors earlier today explaining what to do there.

He called for “more effective action” on the part of governments to tackle the problem as a whole, noting that conflicts disrupt food systems and markets, while food is destroyed and prices rise – a circle. vicious of hunger.

urban warfare

Second, he noted that 90% of those killed by explosive weapons live in towns and villages, compared to just 20% when deployed in the countryside.

“These weapons also inflict a devastating toll on critical civilian infrastructure,” said the relief chief. “Parties to combat must change their choice of weapons and tactics.

He also highlighted the impact of conflicts on the environment, citing the airstrikes in Iraq which destroyed fields due to forest fires, threatening biodiversity and endangered species. Oil spills in Syria have polluted farm water, endangering health and hygiene.

“The origin of many of the conflicts lies in part in environmental problems, especially those related to water,” he said, predicting that Council affairs would suffer many more in the years to come. to come up.

Doctors under fire

“When medical care stops, lives are lost,” said Lowcock, bluntly assessing the impact of how attacks on healthcare workers and facilities have caused even more deaths, in addition conflict.

Attacks on health care in 22 conflict-affected countries killed 182 health workers last year, and in Myanmar alone, following the military coup, 109 incidents of violence against staff have been documented over a two-month period “accelerating the collapse of the public health system when a lot of people need it most,” he said.

“The consequences for healthcare are catastrophic, depriving millions of people of life-saving care and dramatically reducing treatment for diseases like cholera, measles and COVID,” he added.

Some states have taken practical steps to protect medical personnel, especially by ensuring that military rules of engagement respect international humanitarian law.

Change behavior

Finally, Mr. Lowcock warned the ambassadors that during his four years of service, he had observed a “significant deterioration” in respect for humanitarian law on the part of the belligerents.

“It is possible to make progress,” he said, calling on states to improve training, modernize policies to prevent civilian damage, adopt better victim tracking, investigate incidents and bring those guilty of violations to justice.

He added that the behavior of non-state armed groups to comply with international law could also improve, “although it is important to recognize the very real challenges in this area, especially with regard to groups that refute international humanitarian law and the role of humanitarian agencies, within the framework of their distorted ideologies.

“All of us – Member States and humanitarian agencies in particular – need a more effective approach to tackle this problem. Many current efforts are counterproductive and exacerbate the damage to civilians.

“What is not punished is encouraged”

Accountability is crucial, he concluded, telling the Council that “if war crimes go unpunished, things will get worse. Accountability for violations must be systematic and universal. What is not punished is encouraged.

“It takes political will… to investigate and prosecute allegations of serious violations whenever they occur. We have the laws and the tools to protect civilians from the damage caused by armed conflict. It is time for all States and parties to conflicts to implement them. “