Tony Blinken to get top job in Biden administration, sources say

Before all the votes are counted in the states that will determine the next president, the conversations Democratic candidate Joe BidenThe orbit of foreign policy had intensified around one person: Tony Blinken.

According to several sources who spoke to The Daily Beast, Blinken, who served as Assistant Secretary of State during former President Barack Obama’s second term, is being considered for two influential positions in a potential Biden administration: Secretary of State State and National Security Advisor. Talks have been held more frequently in recent days and weeks as the campaign neared an interim end, familiar sources said.

The talks come as Biden’s campaign officials have insisted their goal was simply to win the still ongoing election against President Donald Trump.

“He’s up for two jobs,” said a source familiar with the conversations, referring to the secretary of state and national security adviser. “It’s going to be one or the other.”

Blinken has been a staple of Bidenworld for decades. He was Biden’s senior foreign policy adviser on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where his geopolitical beliefs – and profile as a negotiator – were honed. He then followed Biden to the White House during Obama’s first term, as the vice president’s national security adviser. As Deputy Secretary of State, Blinken was a key figure Congress sale on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

While Secretary of State remains perhaps the most sought after award for which Blinken is a top contender, two familiar sources told The Daily Beast that he is also under review for the post of adviser to national security and that Biden’s decision would depend on whether he wanted to keep one. from his closest political hands close to the White House.

“Because he’s so close to Biden and has been for years, this type of relationship usually leads first to the National Security Advisor and then maybe you move on to the State,” the familiar source said. . “The logic seems strong enough.”

Blinken was the primary foreign policy deputy and spokesperson for the Biden campaign in the general election, presenting a Biden platform as a return to traditionalist multilateralism, particularly on restoring the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris accords on climate change. Biden himself adopted this posture on the track.

“None of the great challenges we face, be it climate change, mass migration, technological disruption or a pandemic, can be tackled by a single country acting alone, even a country too. powerful than ours, ”Blinken told“ Intelligence Matters ” Podcast last month, echoing a line from Biden July 2019 Foreign Policy Speech.

Blinken did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the Biden-Harris transition said, “The Biden-Harris transition team is not making any personnel decisions until the election.”

Blinken’s expected appointment to either of these positions will come as little surprise to Biden watchers. He has long been viewed as one of the most likely choices for the Secretary of State. Other contenders for Foggy Bottom’s management include Obama’s United Nations Ambassador and National Security Advisor Susan Rice and Senator Chris Coons, Biden’s colleague Delawarean. A close friend, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is also a dark horse contender, a source said.

Rice, for her part, still has a shot at being secretary of state, provided Biden’s team can convince Republicans who are supporters of the Senate not to block his nomination, the source close to the discussion said. Conversations about leadership positions are expected to intensify among Biden’s aides and advisers this weekend.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) interviewed Blinken in September as part of his investigation into Biden, his son Hunter and Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company. Johnson asked for testimony from Blinken and other former senior advisers to Biden in an attempt to glean more information on whether the Obama administration has changed its policy on Ukraine due to the composition of the board of directors of Hunter Burisma. Johnson’s report was inconclusive and only mentioned Blinken twice in passing.

While Blinken is deeply associated with Biden, whose foreign policy has often been far too belligerent for the progressives he has promised to work closely with, he made a point of reaching out to a rising branch of accommodating political professionals during the election. Some have seen it as an indication that Biden’s fast-track agenda for government work overseas might incorporate some left-wing priorities.

The Biden campaign has been silent on its transition process since its formation publicly became known. But they have dropped hints, some rather obvious, in recent days that they are taking the usual steps associated with a change in administration.

Earlier this week, officials launched a website landing page intended to vaguely tease upcoming dates. On Friday afternoon, it contained only one paragraph: “The American people will determine who will be the next President of the United States”, the text reads. “Votes are still being counted in several states across the country. The crises facing the country are severe – from a pandemic to an economic recession, from climate change to racial injustice – and the transition team will continue to prepare at full speed so that the Biden-Harris administration can take over from day one.

