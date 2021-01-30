World
Tony Blinken calls Shah Mahmood Qureshi, demands accountability in Daniel Pearl murder case – Times of India
WASHINGTON / ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Tony shine spoke on the phone with PakistanForeign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the responsibility of convicted terrorists responsible for the brutal murder by American journalist Daniel Pearl, according to the State Department.
Pearl, the 38-year-old South Asian bureau chief of the Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped and beheaded while in Pakistan investigating an article in 2002 about links between the powerful spy agency ISI of the country and al-Qaeda.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday that Blinken was stepping up America’s concern over Supreme Court of Pakistanthe decision to acquit the Pearl assassins.
“Blinken and Qureshi discussed how to ensure the accountability of convicted terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and other removal and the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, ”Price said during a reading of the appeal.
In addition, Blinken and Qureshi discussed the importance of continued US-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghan peace process, support for regional stability and the potential for expanding our trade and trade relationship, Price said. .
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the two leaders discussed “recent developments in the Daniel Pearl affair” and Qureshi “stressed that it is important and in the mutual interest that justice be served by legal means “.
Qureshi congratulated Secretary Blinken on taking office, stressing Pakistan’s commitment to forging a comprehensive partnership with the United States based on the convergence of interests on a whole range of issues, he said.
Qureshi told Blinken that peace in Afghanistan through a negotiated political settlement is one of the fundamental convergences between the two countries.
He said it was essential to reduce the violence leading to the ceasefire and to work towards an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan.
Qureshi said Pakistan has facilitated the Afghan peace process and remains committed to working with the United States as a partner for peace, the Foreign Ministry said.
Qureshi and Blinken also agreed to remain engaged and work together to advance the two countries’ bilateral agenda and promote common interests in the region and beyond, he said.
A day earlier, Blinken expressed concern over the Pakistan Supreme Court’s decision to acquit those involved in the sensational kidnapping and murder of Pearl and said the judgment was an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere. in the world.
In a strongly worded statement, Blinken urged Pakistan to explore all legal options to ensure that Pearl’s killers are brought to justice.
“The United States is deeply concerned about the Pakistani Supreme Court’s decision to acquit those involved in the kidnapping and murder of Daniel Pearl and any action proposed to release them,” he said.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed appeals against the acquittal of British al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in Pearl’s kidnapping and murder case and ordered his release, a judgment denounced by the family of the American journalist as “ a complete parody of justice. “.
Sheikh and his three collaborators – Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib – were found guilty and sentenced in the Pearl kidnapping and murder case in Karachi in 2002.
Blinken said: “Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh was indicted in the United States in 2002 for hostage-taking and conspiracy to take hostages, resulting in the murder of Pearl, the head of the Asia bureau. South for the Wall Street Journal, as well as 1994 Abduction of another US citizen in India. ”
The court ruling is an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere, including Pakistan, he said.
“We expect the Pakistani government to quickly reconsider its legal options to ensure justice is done.” We take note of the Attorney General’s statement that he intends to seek review and recall of the decision. We are also ready to prosecute Sheikh in the United States for his horrific crimes against an American citizen, ”Blinken said.
The United States is determined to ensure justice for Pearl’s family and to hold terrorists accountable, he said.
Pearl’s murder took place three years after Sheikh, along with Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, was freed by India in 1999 and was able to pass safely to Afghanistan in exchange for the nearly 150 passengers on Indian Airlines hijacked flight 814.
He was serving a prison sentence in India for kidnapping Western tourists in the country.
A bench of three judges at the Pakistani Supreme Court led by Judge Mushir Alam on Thursday dismissed the Sindh government’s appeal against the decision of the Sindh High Court (SHC) to overturn Sheikh’s conviction in the case of Pearl’s murder. The beheading of the American journalist in 2002 made international headlines.
The court ordered that three other people, who had been sentenced to life in prison for their involvement in the kidnapping and death of Pearl, also be released.
