Tony Awards 2020: Record of nominees by class
Nominations for Broadway’s prime prize had been introduced Thursday.
“Jagged Little Capsule,” impressed by Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the identical title, led with 15 nods.
In an indication of the Covid instances and a reminder of the shortened stage season, Aaron Tveit for “Moulin Rouge,” was the one actor nominated for lead position in a musical.
Organizers have but to announce a format or new date for the ceremony, which was beforehand postponed from June.
See the complete listing of nominees under.
Finest Musical
“Jagged Little Capsule”
“Moulin Rouge: The Musical”
“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
Finest Play
“Grand Horizons”
“The Inheritance”
“Sea Wall: A Life”
“Slave Play”
Finest Revival of a Play
“Betrayal”
“Frankie and Johnny within the Clair de Lune”
“A Soldier’s Play”
Finest E-book of a Musical
“Jagged Little Capsule”
Diablo Cody
“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
John Logan
“Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Katori Corridor, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins
Finest Unique Rating (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
“A Christmas Carol”
Music: Christopher Nightingale
“The Inheritance”
Music: Paul Englishby
“The Rose Tattoo”
Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb
“Slave Play”
Music: Lindsay Jones
“The Sound Inside”
Music: Daniel Kluger
Finest Efficiency by an Actor in a Main Position in a Play
Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”
Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”
Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”
Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”
Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”
Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Main Position in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”
Laura Linney, “My Title is Lucy Barton”
Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny within the Clair de Lune”
Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”
Finest Efficiency by an Actor in a Main Position in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Main Position in a Musical
Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Capsule”
Adrienne Warren, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Finest Efficiency by an Actor in a Featured Position in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wooden, “Slave Play”
James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”
David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”
John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”
Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”
Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Featured Position in a Play
Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”
Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”
Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”
Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”
Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”
Finest Efficiency by an Actor in a Featured Position in a Musical
Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Capsule”
Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Capsule”
Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Daniel J. Watts, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Featured Position in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Capsule”
Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Capsule”
Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Capsule”
Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Finest Scenic Design of a Play
Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”
Soutra Gilmour, “Betrayal”
Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”
Derek McLane, “A Soldier’s Play”
Clint Ramos, “Slave Play”
Finest Scenic Design of a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, “Jagged Little Capsule”
Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Finest Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite, “Slave Play”
Dede Ayite, “A Soldier’s Play”
Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”
Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”
Clint Ramos, “The Rose Tattoo”
Finest Costume Design of a Musical
Emily Rebholz, “Jagged Little Capsule”
Mark Thompson, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Finest Lighting Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang, “Slave Play”
Jon Clark, “The Inheritance”
Heather Gilbert, “The Sound Inside”
Allen Lee Hughes, “A Soldier’s Play”
Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol”
Finest Lighting Design of a Musical
Bruno Poet, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Justin Townsend, “Jagged Little Capsule”
Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”Finest Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, “The Inheritance”
Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol”
Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”
Daniel Kluger, “Sea Wall/A Life”
Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”
Finest Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, “Jagged Little Capsule”
Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Nevin Steinberg, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Finest Course of a Play
David Cromer, “The Sound Inside”
Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”
Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play”
Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal”
Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play”
Finest Course of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Capsule”
Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Finest Choreography
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, “Jagged Little Capsule”
Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Anthony Van Laast, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
Finest Orchestrations
Tom Kitt, “Jagged Little Capsule”
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
Ethan Popp, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”
