Tony Awards 2020: Record of nominees by class





Nominations for Broadway’s prime prize had been introduced Thursday.

“Jagged Little Capsule,” impressed by Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the identical title, led with 15 nods.

In an indication of the Covid instances and a reminder of the shortened stage season, Aaron Tveit for “Moulin Rouge,” was the one actor nominated for lead position in a musical.

Organizers have but to announce a format or new date for the ceremony, which was beforehand postponed from June.