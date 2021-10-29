Tonga reports first case of coronavirus

Tonga’s prime minister will announce on Monday whether the island will be placed under national control.

The island nation of Tonga reported its first coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic after a passenger from New Zealand tested positive.

Tonga Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa in a radio address on Friday confirmed that there was a case of COVID-19 among the 215 passengers who arrived from Christchurch city, media reported local.

Tonga’s Prime Minister confirms a positive COVID-19 test among 215 passengers who arrived in Tonga from Christchurch on Wednesday. Test performed yesterday and results confirmed today. The Prime Minister is now making the announcement on national radio of the first confirmed case in Tonga to MIQ. – Matangi Tonga online (@TongaNews) October 29, 2021

Located in northeastern New Zealand, Tonga is home to around 106,000 people. About 31% of Tongans are fully vaccinated and 48% have received at least one dose, according to the Our World in Data research group.

The island is one of the few countries in the world to have avoided COVID-19 epidemics. Like many of its neighbors, Tonga’s isolation has helped keep them safe, but it faces great challenges if the virus takes hold due to its underfunded health care system.

The neighboring nation of Fiji avoided major outbreaks until April, when the Delta variant of the coronavirus crossed the island chain, infecting more than 50,000 people and killing at least 673 people.

Tu’i’onetoa said the government plans to make an announcement on Monday whether a nationwide lockdown will be imposed, Matangitonga News reported.

Meanwhile, the prime minister urged all Tongans to respect physical distance and follow coronavirus regulations.

Department of Health Director General Siale ‘Akau’ola also said that health workers, police and all staff working at Fua’amotu Airport when the flight from Christchurch arrived were placed in quarantine. He added that everyone who worked near the flight had been vaccinated.

Passengers on the flight included seasonal workers and members of the Tonga Olympic team.