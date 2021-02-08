Tom Brady wins 7th Super Bowl; The Buccaneers Beat the Chiefs 31-19

NFL quarterback legend Tom Brady took home MVP honors at Super Bowl LV with a vintage performance after leading his Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs 31-19.

Brady, 43, threw for 201 yards while completing 21 of 29 passes with three touchdowns on Sunday to win his seventh Super Bowl title and fifth MVP award – both records will likely never be broken.

“They’re all special, it’s been an amazing year,” Brady said of his record number of championships. “I’m really proud of all the guys, proud of all of the coaches, of the effort we put in tonight. If you want to go this far, you have to get the job done. We did it.”

The seven Super Bowl championships for Brady are two more than any player in NFL history and one more than any NFL franchise.

The Bucs’ victory was already beginning to emerge in the first period. Brady threw his second touchdown pass to old friend Rob Gronkowski midway through the second quarter for a 14-3 lead. He added another TD pass to Antonio Brown just before halftime.

“Top players making big game,” Brady said. “I love what they added to the team. Gronk is an incredible player, teammate, talent and leader. “

Brady watches the Vince Lombardi trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl [David J Phillip/AP]

The Buccaneers hadn’t made the playoffs since 2007 and hadn’t won a playoff game since the 2002 title season.

Brady beat his own mark as the oldest player to win a Super Bowl and joined Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterback to win one with multiple franchises.

He knew what to do from there. His methodical and error-free second half mirrored his performance of the season for a franchise that got everything they could have hoped for from the newcomer.

“He’s a winner, man,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said in a post-game interview. “That’s all you can say. He brought a winning mentality to a really talented football team that didn’t know how to win.

‘Kept faith in us’

Some wondered if he could win it all again at the age of 43. According to Brady, 20 years of experience in 301 regular season games and 44 playoff games has given him the knowledge to navigate the unknowns on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Brady passed just 61 yards after halftime, throwing just nine times, while completing five of those passes. He worked on the clock as much, if not more, than the Chiefs’ defense in the second half. The Buccaneers ran the ball 19 times after halftime and the defense brought it home from there.

“He’s trusted us all season,” said Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette, who ran the ball 16 times for 89 yards and a touchdown. “It’s the GOAT. I will tell my children that I played with this man. He’s the tallest.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has vowed to come back stronger after the Chiefs were manhandled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Obviously I didn’t play the way I wanted to,” said Mahomes. “What else can you say? All you can do is leave whatever you have on the ground. I feel like the guys did that. … They beat us pretty well, the worst I have been beaten in a long time.

“Obviously it hurts now. It hurts. But we will continue to improve.

Surprisingly, it was easier than any of Brady’s previous Super Bowl wins, averaging five points. Mahomes lost by double digits for the first time in his four-year career.

The Buccaneers (15-5) won their second NFL title and their first in 18 years as the first team to play the big home game, wrapping up an unusual and difficult season played through the novel coronavirus.

Mahomes and the Chiefs (16-3) failed to become the first repeat champions since the Brady Patriots in 2003-04.

“I didn’t see it coming at all,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I thought we were going to play with these guys like we played as a team, and it didn’t turn out that way. I give them credit for that.

‘I will be back’

The NFL finished its 269-game season on time without any cancellations, a remarkable achievement that required nearly a million COVID-19 tests for players and team staff.

Due to the virus, only 25,000 fans wearing masks were in attendance, including around 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers receiving free tickets by the NFL. About 30,000 cardboard cutouts gave the stadium a solid appearance.

The warmer climate suited Brady perfectly. He’s passed NBA great Michael Jordan in the league and it doesn’t look like he’s ready to slow down. He has already said he could play after 45.

“I’m coming back,” Brady said with a smile.