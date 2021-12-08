World
Tokyo to recognize same-sex partnership (Governor) – Times of India
TOKYO: Tokyo will work to recognize same-sex partnerships, its governor said, becoming the largest city in Japan to do so, as activists push for national recognition.
Japan is the only Group of Seven country that does not recognize same-sex unions, and its constitution states that “marriage shall only take place with the mutual consent of both sexes.”
But in recent years, local authorities across the country have taken their own steps to recognize same-sex partnerships, and activists have taken legal action in hopes of pushing the national government to back down.
“In response to the wishes of the people of Tokyo and those affected by this issue, we will draft a basic principle to recognize same-sex partnerships during this exercise,” the governor said. Yuriko Koike announced Tuesday evening.
She added that the city plans to introduce the policy by the end of the following fiscal year, ending in March 2023.
Group of activists Marriage for all Japan welcomed the news in a tweet but noted that “partnership does not have the same legal effects as marriage.”
“National government, hurry up to (recognize) same-sex marriage!” They added.
Tokyo’s Shibuya district in 2015 became the first place in Japan to begin issuing symbolic “partnership” certificates to same-sex couples.
Many areas have followed suit, with activists saying 110 local governments now recognize same-sex partnerships, granting couples rights including the ability to visit a partner in hospital and rent property together.
But not all LGBT couples in Japan live in areas with such certificates – and even those who do find they sometimes go unrecognized.
Last year, more than a dozen couples filed lawsuits across Japan challenging the constitutionality of the government’s refusal to recognize same-sex marriage.
In a landmark ruling in March this year, a court in northern Sapporo ruled that Japan’s refusal to recognize same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, in a verdict hailed by activists as a major victory.
Opinion polls have generally found a majority in Japan in favor of recognizing same-sex marriage, but the ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party has been reluctant to push reforms forward.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been cautious about hot social issues and said during his party’s leadership race this year that he had “not reached the point of accepting same-sex marriage.”
