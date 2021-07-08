World
Tokyo to be in viral emergency during Olympics: Japanese Prime Minister – Times of India
TOKYO: JapanThe government on Thursday announced a new state of emergency against the virus extending throughout the Tokyo Olympics, as reports indicate that organizers could ban fans from nearly all Games events.
“We will impose a state of emergency in Tokyo,” Prime Minister said Yoshihide Suga said at a government meeting on infection measures. “The period will be until August 22.”
