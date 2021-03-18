Tokyo Olympics official quits after calling plus-size celebrity ‘Olympig’

TOKYO – Few people thought it was funny.

For the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, its creative director, Hiroshi Sasaki, imagined a popular comedian and a plus size fashion designer, Naomi Watanabe, adorned with pig’s ears, falling from the sky like an Olympic messenger. Or, as he put it, an “Olympig”.

On Thursday, a day after a Japanese magazine revealed that Mr. Sasaki, 66, shared the idea with colleagues a year ago, he resigned and apologized. Her departure came weeks after Tokyo Olympics organizing committee chairman Yoshiro Mori, 83, resigned after being widely criticized for saying women talk too much at meetings.

In response to the indignation aroused by Mr. Mori, the organizing committee jostled a few months before the start of the Games place women in leadership positions in an attempt to rectify his image of stodgy “Old Men’s Club.”

Mr. Sasaki’s quick resignation was in stark contrast to Mr. Mori’s exit. While Mr. Mori quickly apologized for his sexist comment, he first said he would not resign, and none of the senior Japanese government officials called for his departure.