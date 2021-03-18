Tokyo Olympics official quits after calling plus-size celebrity ‘Olympig’
TOKYO – Few people thought it was funny.
For the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, its creative director, Hiroshi Sasaki, imagined a popular comedian and a plus size fashion designer, Naomi Watanabe, adorned with pig’s ears, falling from the sky like an Olympic messenger. Or, as he put it, an “Olympig”.
On Thursday, a day after a Japanese magazine revealed that Mr. Sasaki, 66, shared the idea with colleagues a year ago, he resigned and apologized. Her departure came weeks after Tokyo Olympics organizing committee chairman Yoshiro Mori, 83, resigned after being widely criticized for saying women talk too much at meetings.
In response to the indignation aroused by Mr. Mori, the organizing committee jostled a few months before the start of the Games place women in leadership positions in an attempt to rectify his image of stodgy “Old Men’s Club.”
Mr. Sasaki’s quick resignation was in stark contrast to Mr. Mori’s exit. While Mr. Mori quickly apologized for his sexist comment, he first said he would not resign, and none of the senior Japanese government officials called for his departure.
He finally resigned more than a week later after online petitions to overthrow it, protests by women parliamentarians in opposition parties and concerns of some Olympic sponsors.
In the case of Mr. Sasaki, a former publicity manager who was in charge of the opening and closing ceremonies in December, he tendered his resignation just hours after the article appeared on Shukan’s website. Bunshun, a weekly.
Mr Sasaki said in a statement Thursday that he made the remark during a group chat with colleagues on a messaging app. Several criticized his idea as insulting, he said, and he cited two.
“You can’t compare a woman to a pig,” said one. Another wrote: “Even though it’s a spontaneous idea, you shouldn’t say that.”
Mr. Sasaki said he took their answers to heart and echoed his suggestion. But he did not decide to resign until journalists contacted him for their story.
“Now a lot of people know what I wrote. I can’t apologize enough to Ms Watanabe, ”he said, adding that he was a big fan of hers. “I tried not to hurt others by making fun of diversity, gender and physical appearances. But it was a big misunderstanding. I realized my weak consciousness and my insensitivity.
Ms Watanabe, 33, rose to prominence with her Beyoncé songs swashbuckling dance performance, and she was nicknamed “the Japanese Beyoncé” in the media. Champion of body positivity in a country that widely values thinness in women, she joked feeling the most liberated while eating ice cream in bed and how a muscular sumo wrestler embodies her ideal body type.
Ms Watanabe, who promoted events for the Tokyo Olympics, said she was surprised to hear Mr Sasaki’s humiliating idea.
“I work with the understanding that my appearance is being ridiculed,” she said in a statement through her agency, Yoshimoto. “I’m actually happy with my figure. So, as usual, I would like to express myself as ‘Naomi Watanabe’ without putting too much emphasis on being fat.
She added that she wanted a world “where we can respect and recognize each person’s individuality and way of thinking.”
Ms. Watanabe is the founder of a plus size brand, Punyus, and was named Kate Spade’s Global Brand Ambassador in 2020. This month, she said she was moving to the United States to build her entertainment career there and had gained representation. from ICM Partners and IMG Models.
Seiko Hashimoto, who replaced Mr Mori as chair of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, said Thursday she was shocked by Mr Sasaki’s remark about Ms Watanabe, calling it “inappropriate and very regrettable “.
She first learned of Mr. Sasaki’s comment from Shukan Bunshun article, she said during a press briefing. The committee was checking the report, she said, when Mr. Sasaki called her on Wednesday evening to explain what had happened and to offer her resignation.
“In light of his firm decision to step down, and considering that we have made gender equality a priority,” Ms. Hashimoto said, “I accepted him and thanked him for his many efforts. contributions. “
When asked if she would have preferred him to stay, given that the opening ceremony is only four months away, Ms Hashimoto replied, “Yes, I had that feeling.” But after hearing his determination to quit, she added, she agreed.
Mr Sasaki, who was already in charge of the opening and closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games, had the Olympic Games ceremonies added to his portfolio after the event was postponed last year due to the pandemic. He had said that the Olympic ceremonies would be reduced, to reflect the sacrifices of the past year.
He also led the flag ceremony at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appeared dressed as Mario, the character from the Nintendo video game.
Makiko Inoue and Motoko Rich reported from Tokyo and Tiffany May from Hong Kong.