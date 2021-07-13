“Together we can become a force”: Haitians seek change after assassination
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Teachers and religious leaders, lawyers and farmers, these are veterans of the crisis who thought they had seen it all in recent years, watching with indignation the democracy they fought for was chipped away, gutted by the watch by President Jovenel Moïse.
Then the gunmen struck, and a country that had been adrift now felt rudderless.
Mr. Moses is dead, murdered in his own room, and the few leaders who remain in the country have been so busy jostle to take his place that they didn’t even agree on a plan to bury him. It took a week just to announce that they had formed a committee to organize the ceremony.
“All these fights,” lamented Monique Clesca, a former United Nations official during a gathering of Haitian civic leaders on Tuesday at the back of a restaurant in the leafy suburb of Pétionville, a 10-minute drive from the place where the president was killed.
For months, as Haiti sank into the crisis of Mr. Moïse’s reign, with nation-shattering protests and Parliament reduced to a shell in the absence of an election, Ms. Clesca’s group had stuck with it. met regularly, desperate to find a plan to get the country up and running again. Health care, a functioning justice system, schools, food: their objectives were both fundamental and ambitious.
Now the crisis is even worse.
All the emphasis seems to be on who will become the next leader of Haiti, she said. But the group wants the country to think bigger, reinvent itself and make a plan for a different future.
As Haitians did in 2010, when an earthquake killed more than 220,000 people and razed much of the capital, many hope this crisis will give the country a chance to start over and dream, only this times, with better results.
“It’s a horrible trauma,” said Magali Comeau Denis, owner of an outspoken local business and former Minister of Culture and Communication, addressing the civic rally. But, she said, “Together we can become a force. “
At the restaurant where civic leaders gathered in a performance area – sound equipment and inactive drums on a nearby stage – the air was close, even with a rainy season breeze making its way inside . The atmosphere was militant.
Maneuvers for power will do nothing for ordinary Haitians, the leaders said.
“The political solution will not be the real solution,” declared Ms. Comeau Denis. “This would not take into account the deep demands of the population. “
Nonetheless, it appeared to be political as usual for Haiti over the past week.
When the United States, long an outsized player in the country, sent a delegation here this weekend, it met with the three politicians vying for power. But local activists working to make things better on the ground say they need to be part of the discussion.
Some were reassured by President Biden’s call for consensus on Monday. “Haiti’s political leaders must unite for the good of the country,” Biden said.
But civic leaders meeting on Tuesday, known as the Commission, acknowledged they needed more time to reach a broader consensus on where the country should go. They have already consulted more than 100 local organizations and plan to organize a series of forums across the country to solicit their views.
They agree on certain priorities.
Alarmed by Corruption entrenched in Haiti, activists want action taken on allegations that money from a Venezuelan-sponsored oil program, PetroCaribe, has gone astray. Three damning reports from the country’s Superior Court of Accounts and Administrative Litigation revealed in detail that much of the $ 2 billion loaned to Haiti under the program had been embezzled or wasted for eight years by a succession of governments. Haitians.
A week after the country woke up to the dizzying news of the president’s assassination, the capital remains in fear and shock.
By day, the streets are again crowded with motorcycle taxis and tap-taps, local buses made from converted vans. Night is a whole different matter.
As dusk fell on Monday night, Port-au-Prince was shrouded in darkness, looking more like the countryside than a teeming city of over a million people. The city was experiencing another power outage, an increasingly common occurrence that Mr. Moïse had promised, and failed, to repair.
The normally busy and chaotic streets were barren.
Many of those who could be seen were lining up at gas stations. The city’s belligerent gangs had essentially shut down one of the country’s main highways, separating the city from its main gas reserves and causing fuel shortages.
On Tuesday, a group of beggars sat against the gate of graceful St. Peter’s Church. The church sits directly across from the police station, where many murder suspects have been brought, and where crowds gathered last week to angrily demand justice.
“Our heart is broken, it has disappeared,” said Dorecelie Marie Arselian, 75, of Mr. Moïse. She wore a large straw hat and watched barefoot children nearby slicing pasta delivered by Good Samaritans.
In her life, Ms. Arselian has suffered unimaginable grief. In 2010, three of her six children were crushed to death in their home in a downtown slum during the earthquake.
Maybe that’s why she wanted Mr. Moise to have a big funeral, despite the fact that the money could be used for food, schools, hospitals – all the things that she lacked.
Ms. Clesca, the former UN employee, agreed.
“Even though we didn’t agree and thought he should be away,” she said, “he’s a former president who has passed away, and there is respect for the office.”
On Tuesday, Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph – who immediately after the assassination said he was head of government, despite claims he had no authority to do so – announced that a committee would organize a state funeral for Mr. Moïse ”. with the respect, solemnity and dignity attached to his rank as Head of State. He offered no date and stopped for any questions.
The Haitian government has declared 15 days of national mourning. In an ordinance, she demanded that the national flag be hoisted at half mast and that nightclubs and other establishments remain closed. He invited radio and television stations to program appropriate music.
In Haiti, white is the color of mourning, and white was the color of Clesca’s outfit when she met her fellow activists on Tuesday. But it was a coincidence, she said, and it was not meant to mark the death of Mr. Moses.
She wore white for two full years after her mother died in 2016.
“One of the things she always said was, ‘Am I going to die and not see a better Haiti? Remembers Mrs. Clesca. “Now my biggest fear is what will happen to my children. What will happen to Haiti? We have to fight. It is the only country we have.
