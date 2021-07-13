“Together we can become a force”: Haitians seek change after assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Teachers and religious leaders, lawyers and farmers, these are veterans of the crisis who thought they had seen it all in recent years, watching with indignation the democracy they fought for was chipped away, gutted by the watch by President Jovenel Moïse.

Then the gunmen struck, and a country that had been adrift now felt rudderless.

Mr. Moses is dead, murdered in his own room, and the few leaders who remain in the country have been so busy jostle to take his place that they didn’t even agree on a plan to bury him. It took a week just to announce that they had formed a committee to organize the ceremony.

“All these fights,” lamented Monique Clesca, a former United Nations official during a gathering of Haitian civic leaders on Tuesday at the back of a restaurant in the leafy suburb of Pétionville, a 10-minute drive from the place where the president was killed.

For months, as Haiti sank into the crisis of Mr. Moïse’s reign, with nation-shattering protests and Parliament reduced to a shell in the absence of an election, Ms. Clesca’s group had stuck with it. met regularly, desperate to find a plan to get the country up and running again. Health care, a functioning justice system, schools, food: their objectives were both fundamental and ambitious.