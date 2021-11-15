Tobacco consumption continues to decline

And according to the fourth WHO global tobacco trends report, this number is expected to continue to decline to 1.27 billion by 2025.

Sixty countries are now on track to meet the voluntary global target of a 30% reduction by 2025, an increase from two years ago, when only 32 countries were on track.

Encouraging news

For WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, the figures are very encouraging, but there is still work to be done.

“We still have a long way to go, and the tobacco companies will continue to use all the tricks in the book to defend the gigantic profits they make by peddling their deadly wares,” Tedros said.

According to the WHO, recent evidence shows that thethe tobacco industry has used COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic to strengthen its influence with the governments of 80 states.

The report urges Member States to accelerate the implementation of the measures outlined in the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO Framework Convention).

Ruediger Krech, director of the WHO Department of Health Promotion, attributed some of the progress to measures aligned with the WHO FCTC, while maintaining that the success is “fragile”.

“It is clear that tobacco control is effective, and we have a moral obligation to our people to act aggressively in order to achieve the goals. Sustainable development goals link (ODD), ”he said.

Good investment

A recently released WHO Global Investment Case for Smoking Cessation also argues for investment in cessation interventions.

According to the report, an annual contribution of $ 1.68 per capita to free national smoking cessation lines, SMS support and other interventions could help 152 million tobacco users successfully quit by 2030 .

The report and the investment case were published immediately after the ninth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products.Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products.

Main conclusions

Last year 22.3% of the world’s population used tobacco, 36.7% of all men and 7.8% of women worldwide.

About 38 million children aged 13 to 15 currently use tobacco, 13 million girls and 25 million boys. Although it is illegal for minors to buy it, the goal is to achieve zero child smokers.

On average, upper-middle-income countries make the slowest progress, but with poor or poor data quality in 29 countries, more monitoring is needed to assess a trend.

Regions

Of all the WHO regions, the largest drop is in the Americas, where the average utilization rate fell from 21% in 2010 to 16% last year.

In Africa, the rate has dropped from 15% to 10% and the continent continues to have the lowest figures.

In Europe, 18% of women still use tobacco, significantly more than in any other WHO region, while all others are on track to reduce female smoking rates by at least 30% d ‘by 2025.

Although Southeast Asia has the highest rates, with around 432 million users or 29% of its population, it is also the region with the numbers declining the fastest.

Finally, the Western Pacific is expected to become the region with the highest smoking rate among men, with indications that more than 45% percent will still use tobacco in 2025.

According to the WHO, this product kills more than 8 eight million people each year, over 7 million of whom die as a direct result of tobacco use, while an estimated 1.2 million die from second-hand smoke.