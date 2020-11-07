To see where polarization is heading, Americans might turn to Poland

(Bloomberg Opinion) – In 2015, the year before Donald Trump became President of the United States, a similar power shift occurred in Eastern Europe, albeit on a smaller scale. Like America soon after, Poland veered from the far right to anti-elitist populism based on the politics of grievance and resentment. What does Poland look like today?

Bitterly divided. “It’s war,” read some of the banners carried by hundreds of thousands of Poles, mostly women, who have taken to the streets in recent days. They are marching against pressure to make one of Europe’s most restrictive abortion laws even more prohibitive, with a ban on terminating pregnancies even when the fetus is not viable. “I wish I could abort my government,” said a woman’s sign.

These passions, in turn, fit neatly into the playbook of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the gray eminence of Polish politics as the leader of the ruling populist party called Law & Justice. Women in the streets are “nihilists” determined to “destroy Poland”, he proclaimed. State television, which the party has in its hands, called the protesters “left fascists”. Kaczynski encouraged God-fearing Poles to “defend” churches and shrines from allegedly creeping crowds. Many turned out, some of them bearing neo-Nazi symbols.

And so on, in the streets of Poland in the fall of 2020. But so far things have not deteriorated all at once. The slide into bitterness – which may sound familiar to Americans – has been occurring gradually over the past five years.

Physically and stylistically, Kaczynski is nothing like a flamboyant reality TV star like Trump. He’s a tiny man who prefers to stay away from the spotlight and rule behind the scenes. He only officially joined the cabinet as Deputy Prime Minister recently, to keep tabs on a power struggle between the Prime Minister and the Minister of Justice.

But in his political instincts, Kaczynski has a lot in common with Trump. Both appeal to their base and rule for it. In Kaczynski’s case, it is the rural and conservative Catholics who are disillusioned with the development of Poland since the fall of communism. Like Trump, Kaczynski denounces refugees and other migrants, whom he sees as a threat to the way of life of genuine Poles, by which he means party loyalists.

Above all, Kaczynski and his party revel in their disdain for liberal and cosmopolitan “elites”. During this year’s presidential campaign, it took the form of slandering gays, lesbians and transgender people and their so-called “LGBT ideology”. The party also recycled anti-Semitic stereotypes in the past and flirted with conspiracy theories.

Like Trump, Kaczynski and his henchmen also needlessly shattered democratic taboos. But in Poland, which only became a democracy in 1989 and a member of the European Union in 2004, it is easier than in the United States, with its long tradition of checks and balances. More particularly, Law & Justice has, with many complicated maneuvers, sabotaged the rule of law, and more particularly the independence of judges and courts.

As a result, the EU is now in the midst of a formal infringement investigation against Poland. But that only makes Kaczynski stronger. Poland is the largest net beneficiary of Brussels funds. But – rather than Trump likes to denigrate the United Nations, the World Health Organization or any other multilateral body – Law & Justice describes the EU as a treacherous empire intervening in the building of the Polish nation.

The overall effect of Polish populism has been to make the country an outcast within the EU. He doesn’t seem interested in helping solve a major problem, from migration to climate change and now the pandemic. The EU’s grand pandemic stimulus package is stuck on a clause aimed specifically at Poland and Hungary to tie funding to the rule of law. Meanwhile, the coronavirus, which arrived late in Poland, is spreading rapidly.

The move to ban abortion, which the government is now tactically delaying, is widely seen as an attempt to distract from all of these problems and failures, and to rally the conservative Catholic base again for the broader cultural war to come. It is populism in a nutshell.

But its limits are now becoming clear. In a poll taken on October 31, nine days after the abortion decision, only 30.9% were in favor of Law & Justice, a steep drop. According to another survey, around 70% had a negative opinion of Kaczynski and said he should resign as head of the party.

It is far too early to conclude that populism in Poland has reached its peak or that it will progress to autocracy as in Hungary. But Poland is already serving as a warning to the United States, in case more is needed. The populist policy of resentment is driving a country into a dead end. Once the citizens view their compatriots as enemies, once those in power distinguish between internal and external groups, no problem can be solved and many new ones are created. And the whole country suffers from it.

Andreas Kluth is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. He was previously editor-in-chief for Handelsblatt Global and writer for The Economist. He is the author of "Hannibal and me".

