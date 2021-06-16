To reverse food insecurity Build a climate resilient agricultural sector

A small farmer works in a community vegetable garden in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Credit: Ignatius Banda / IPS

URBANA, Illinois, June 16 (IPS) – The number of people facing acute food insecurity has peaked in five years, a recently released report says Annual Report through the Global Network Against Food Crises (GNAFC) – an international alliance of the United Nations, the European Union, governmental and non-governmental agencies working to deal with food crises. In addition, the report noted that 28 million people were on the brink of famine. This has been attributed to conflicts, economic shocks from COVID-19, and weather events associated with climate change.

The continued trajectory of increasing food insecurity makes it clear that our current food systems are not resilient. Plus, with climate change expected to continue to cause extreme events – from droughts and floods to invasive insects and deadly cyclones – it’s likely to get worse. We must act urgently to reverse these current trends.

The questions then become: How can we reverse these disturbing trends? How can we ensure that people across Africa and around the world have the tools, technologies and resources to be climate change resilient?

To answer these questions, we need to reexamine the underlying roots of food insecurity.

First, most of the hungry people live off the land, many of whom are smallholder farmers. They depend on agriculture, a sector very vulnerable to climate change.

In addition, many farmers continue to depend on an agricultural system that remains rainfed and underdeveloped. With limited access to infrastructure, current agricultural knowledge and reliable access to financial services, their ability to build a resilient agricultural system remains an unattainable dream.

Based on the above challenges, tackling growing food insecurity would greatly benefit from the modernization of agriculture and the resilience of the agricultural sector to climate change.

The good news is that building a resilient agricultural sector and dealing with climate-related weather events such as drought, floods, tropical cyclones and insect infestations can benefit from science. Science can help develop efficient and climate-smart water management technologies, such as drip irrigation, improving drought and flood tolerant crops, and crops resistant to insects and pests. plant diseases. Also important are advances in improving and restoring soil health, which are fundamental and essential.

In addition to science, countries that continue to face food insecurity need to invest in climate-smart farming practices. As defined by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), climate-smart farming practices are approaches that help transform and reorient agricultural and food systems to effectively support development and ensuring food security in a changing climate.

These approaches aim to sustainably increase agricultural productivity, adapt and build resilience to climate change, and reduce or eliminate greenhouse gas emissions. Many of the above science-based solutions are seen as climate smart strategies.

Along with developing climate-smart strategies, there is a need to invest in early warning systems to ensure that farmers and citizens who continue to suffer from hunger are not caught off guard. To do this, it is important that countries have access to reliable data.

The construction of resilient agricultural sectors must also go hand in hand with the reconstruction of the infrastructure of rural communities. Local roads, rural water, energy and other essential infrastructure to ensure an efficient and functional agricultural supply chain. Investing in the modernization of rural communities should also translate into job creation for the rural poor. It could also curb urban migration, which continues to be a problem affecting many African countries.

Finally, all of the above cannot happen and be sustainable without the strong presence of those affected by climate change. They need to be at the conversation tables where decisions are made, or there should be appropriate channels to solicit their thoughts. Without these initiatives being carried out locally and involving a broad coalition of stakeholders, we risk proposing unsustainable solutions that are strongly disconnected from needs.

The task of achieving food security for all remains a huge challenge. As we continue to invest in climate smart strategies, modernize rural infrastructure, and use science to improve agriculture and mitigate weather events associated with climate change, we will move forward. We must do everything to fight food insecurity.

Dr. Esther Ngumbi is an assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and a senior food safety researcher at the Aspen Institute, New Voices.