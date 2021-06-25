To rebuild better after the pandemic, we need to rethink the way we treat development finance

Patricia Scotland

LONDON, June 25 (IPS) – Over the past 18 months, the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic have transformed our lives and sparked a period of deep reflection as a global community. In a sense, we are only now beginning to understand our vulnerabilities, and in particular, how deeply exposed and interconnected we are as individuals, communities and countries.

At the same time, the pandemic has opened our eyes to our ability to cope with risks and shocks, both at the individual and national level. Experience has shown us our vulnerability and, comparatively, our resilience is only partially determined by our income or economic status.

For small states in particular, the focus on gross domestic product (GDP), a number that sums up a country’s economic strength or income, can never fully reflect the potential impact of external shocks beyond control. of a government. A country’s high income, for example, does not negate its vulnerability to climate disasters, which can undo years of development progress overnight.

In other words, measures like GDP or other equally narrowly focused economic statistics only give us part of the picture. We need much more nuanced and comprehensive metrics and indicators to assess all of our risk factors, and more specifically, our susceptibility to harm.

This has unfortunately been demonstrated by the ongoing pandemic, in which, as someone recently noted, “although we are all in the same storm, we are not all in the same boat”.

GDP was defined as the simple and translatable measure of economic progress over 75 years ago, with the creation of the Bretton Woods institutions.

It was certainly a useful measure, but most economists and experts today agree that it is not the best measure of a nation, whether in terms of economic progress, sustainability or of potential. To put it bluntly, GDP is too brutal a tool to serve as the sole measure of success and progress, especially in these times of rapidly accelerating economic, social and environmental changes.

We are facing a world that is much more complex than it was decades ago, a world that is also much better understood and analyzed in greater depth at any point in our history. And we need to update the tools we use to approach this new world in a way that fits our goals. Big data, analytics and artificial intelligence permeate every aspect of our lives. And yet, when it comes to financing for development, we still singularly rely on an incomplete GDP figure to assess what type of financing countries should get and how much.

This is why the debate has been built around new ways to assess less developed and at risk countries, and how they can be better supported by international financial institutions. It’s also why the Commonwealth, alongside many organizations including the UN, has begun to consider other more nuanced and constructive ways to assess nation states and their vulnerabilities.

The Commonwealth has approached this debate objectively, not to be swayed by any single interest or group, but to use rigorous analysis to lead an open discussion on how best to target support to the poorest and most affluent nations. vulnerable people of the world.

With over a third of the world’s sovereign nations as members, including 32 small states and an estimated 2.4 billion people living in the Commonwealth, we have a duty to address and advise on these issues, and to find consensus on the way forward.

With that in mind, I am immensely proud of the work my team has done to produce The Commonwealth’s Universal vulnerability index for consideration by Commonwealth member countries. This index, which weights the country’s vulnerability against its accumulated and policy-related resilience, will provide policymakers and financial institutions with a robust tool to assess who needs support most.

And if passed, we are confident the index will transform the way we invest and provide finance to developing countries.

One thing is clear. As we come out of this crisis, we cannot resume our activities as usual. In order to respond effectively as an international community to the interrelated global crises we face today, we need to rethink the way we think about financing for development, especially in the post-COVID world. We need to go beyond the thin analysis provided by GDP and per capita income and find a new way to determine what kind of support vulnerable countries might receive. It is crucial that we do better, and indeed we can, through a tool like the Universal Vulnerability Index.

