To prevent teenage pregnancies in sub-Saharan Africa, it takes a village to raise a child

The Child Protection Network in Dissin was trained by GIZ on how to coordinate around adolescent motherhood, Dissin, 4.6.21

DISSIN, Burkina Faso, July 28 (IPS) – Honorine Meda is 23 years old. Cycling in her hometown of Dissin in the verdant southwest of Burkina Faso, she smiles, greets and stops to chat with one of the girls she is counseling.

Thanks to a program from the German Development Agency (GIZ) and its Pro Child initiative, Honorine trained to advise teenage girls in Dissin on how to avoid pregnancy. She got pregnant herself, along with her now three-year-old son, when she was 19. It was tough, she told IPS. “I can say it was the hardest at the start, that’s when I struggled the most. I was ashamed and spent a year without going to school after giving birth, ”she explains. After the first year of her son’s life, she was able to resume her studies and now wishes to become a midwife. Some 19.3% of pregnancies in sub-Saharan Africa are to adolescent girls. In Burkina Faso, it is 11%. Many teenage girls in the region who become pregnant, some as young as 13, are less fortunate than Honorine.

Another pregnant teenager walks through the fields on the outskirts of her village, Dissin, 4.6.21 Teenage pregnancy often ends a mother’s education as young mothers move from school to care of the child. This reduces the mother’s earning potential and fuels a cycle of poverty, which means the child is also less likely to go to school and achieve financial stability years later. Abortion is illegal under normal circumstances in Burkina Faso. It is allowed in cases of rape or incest, or if there is a danger to the health of the mother or a serious fetal malformation. However, this is not well known to women, and the legal process for approving an abortion is long and complicated. If a mother decides to terminate her pregnancy with an illegal abortion, her options for doing so are inherently dangerous.

Girls at a school on the outskirts of Dissin often learn in outdoor classrooms, Dissin, 4.6.21

A teenage girl sits in the classroom of a school on the outskirts of Dissin, Dissin, 4.6.21 “Lack of awareness is at the root of pregnancy at school,” explains Honorine, sitting on a bench in wood under a mango tree. “Every year there are many cases. That’s why she takes pride in doing a job that means others might not face the same hardships as she does. While advocates like Honorine can play a big role in preventing teenage pregnancy, it really involves the whole community, according to Abdoulaye Seogo, a social worker at Dissin who coordinates the GIZ program.

The child protection network in Dissin was trained by GIZ on how to coordinate around teenage motherhood, Dissin, 4.6.21 “With GIZ, we organize awareness sessions, mainly for young people. women. It must be said that in Africa, education begins with the mother at home. We are also trying to reach young boys. He says he has noticed a drop in the number of teenage pregnancies since the program’s work to raise awareness. A specially trained parent group also plays a role in serving as role models for other parents. Yeledo Meda is one of those model parents. “First there is moral support, we give advice and carry out awareness-raising activities,” he told IPS.

Yeledo Meda is one of the role models who help raise awareness about preventing teenage pregnancy. It also supports parents whose daughters are pregnant, Dissin, 4.6.21 But no matter what level of awareness in a community, this will never completely eliminate teenage pregnancy. “Often, parents are discouraged when they learn that their daughter is pregnant… When that happens, you have to moralize so that they understand. We also encourage the mother to go back to school, ”says Yeledo. Mariam Nappon, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, is 16 years old. She is seven months pregnant and uses many elements of the GIZ program to support pregnant women like her.

16-year-old Mariam Nappon, whose name has been changed, is seven months pregnant. She feels supported by the program that GIZ has put in place, Dissin, 4.6.21 Nappon says, “Told me to keep the pregnancy, whatever the problem … If I need anything and it can help me it does. It also pays for my schooling. She says she never felt pressure to quit school, either from her family or the teachers. Teachers are taking special measures to ensure that she has the supplies she needs through GIZ’s outreach efforts. In the past, pregnant women like Nappon were routinely kicked out of school because they got pregnant.

A teacher teaches at a mixed school on the outskirts of Dissin, Dissin, 4.6.21 “When I leave school, I want to be a tailor,” she said, “I often go to the child protection network to get advice. The child protection network is enlisted by Seogo, the social worker, when the girls get pregnant. The members of the network have also been trained by GIZ and bring together members of the community from the police, education, the health sector, the local orphanage or the agricultural sector. Where agriculture is by far the largest sector of the economy, the roles that pregnant women can no longer play in agriculture must be taken into account. They should also be kept away from certain pesticides which may be harmful to the unborn child. “If the different parts of the community are isolated from each other, it’s not good for anyone. Take the police, for example … with the network, they know exactly what is going on and can ensure that they perform their duties, ”explains Honzié Meda, who heads the network. He says coordination means that all parts of the community involved are able to respond faster and more effectively.

A boy looks at a mural to raise awareness about teenage pregnancy at a school on the outskirts of Dissin, Dissin, 4.6.21 Joseph Tioye, the network policeman, agrees.

“We are there whenever we are called upon. Sometimes the boy does not want to recognize the pregnancy and we have to talk to them about the legal implications of this. If the father or his family do not agree to help the child, the case may end up in court. Additionally, when the pregnancy involves a father over 18 and a younger mother, it may lead to police intervention. But the emphasis is still on trying to make sure the mother stays in school, says Honzié Meda.

A girl prepares to play football at a school on the outskirts of Dissin, Dissin, 4.6.21

“We can make sure that his case gets forwarded to social workers, health care or psychosocial care. If necessary, the support is there… There are even scholarships provided by GIZ which can be passed on to the mother in case of need. Seogo explains, “Just this week, a fourteen-year-old girl who is pregnant couldn’t bring herself to tell her family about it. So we supported and advised her. The family will be supported by the child protection network throughout the pregnancy and beyond. In southwest Burkina Faso, even before the GIZ program, the culture within the community was relatively friendly and supportive of girls who become pregnant young, compared to other places in Burkina Faso.

However, stigma can still be a problem and the mother regularly feels embarrassed. But, unlike many other parts of the world, the culture of Dissin does not force teenage girls to leave the family home if they become pregnant. Although the GIZ program is having a great impact at Dissin, there is still a lot of work to be done elsewhere. But if the program has proven anything, it’s that it takes a whole village to raise a child, whether it’s an adolescent or a newborn.

This report was produced for the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

