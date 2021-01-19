“ To heal we have to remember, ” Biden said at a ceremony for victims of the coronavirus.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. arrived in Washington on Tuesday and led national mourning for Americans killed by the coronavirus pandemic as the death toll surpassed 400,000, a gesture to the tragedy the country had endured even then that he had promised that the light would pierce the darkness.

On the eve of his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, Mr. Biden flew to the capital from his home in Wilmington, Del., And headed to the Lincoln Memorial, where he presided over a brief ceremony honoring those who had died from Covid-19 in the past year.

“To heal, we must remember,” said Biden, standing in front of the Reflecting Pool, which was surrounded by 400 lights to commemorate the 400,000 victims of the virus. “Sometimes it’s hard to remember. But that’s how we heal. It is important to do this as a nation. That is why we are here today. Between sunset and dusk, let the lights shine in the dark along the sacred reflection pool and remember all of those we have lost.

As he spoke, the bells of Washington National Cathedral began to ring, and the Empire State Building in New York City and the Space Needle in Seattle were lit. Cities from Miami to San Diego are also planning to light up buildings for the occasion, while Mr. Biden’s inaugural committee encouraged Americans to light candles in their windows in national solidarity. Events were also scheduled for Mr. Biden’s hometowns of Wilmington and Scranton, Pennsylvania.