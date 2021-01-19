“ To heal we have to remember, ” Biden said at a ceremony for victims of the coronavirus.
President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. arrived in Washington on Tuesday and led national mourning for Americans killed by the coronavirus pandemic as the death toll surpassed 400,000, a gesture to the tragedy the country had endured even then that he had promised that the light would pierce the darkness.
On the eve of his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, Mr. Biden flew to the capital from his home in Wilmington, Del., And headed to the Lincoln Memorial, where he presided over a brief ceremony honoring those who had died from Covid-19 in the past year.
“To heal, we must remember,” said Biden, standing in front of the Reflecting Pool, which was surrounded by 400 lights to commemorate the 400,000 victims of the virus. “Sometimes it’s hard to remember. But that’s how we heal. It is important to do this as a nation. That is why we are here today. Between sunset and dusk, let the lights shine in the dark along the sacred reflection pool and remember all of those we have lost.
As he spoke, the bells of Washington National Cathedral began to ring, and the Empire State Building in New York City and the Space Needle in Seattle were lit. Cities from Miami to San Diego are also planning to light up buildings for the occasion, while Mr. Biden’s inaugural committee encouraged Americans to light candles in their windows in national solidarity. Events were also scheduled for Mr. Biden’s hometowns of Wilmington and Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Mr Biden assumes the role of chief mourner and projects an air of command of the issue that has upset the Trump administration since a year. He said controlling the pandemic was the central issue of his administration and was very critical of how his predecessor handled the worst public health crisis in more than 100 years.
Monday night, as President Trump ordered the end of the ban on travelers of Europe and Brazil which aimed to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, Biden aides have said he will overturn the decision when he takes office on Wednesday, before it takes effect.
Mr Trump’s order was issued at a time of heightened anxiety over the coronavirus and what Mr Biden has warned will be a “dark winter.” The country has seen a post-holiday surge in cases that overwhelmed some hospitals and leads to record number of deaths. The national rollout of immunization has been slow and chaotic. And one more contagious virus variant spreads, while other are discovered.
The grim memory of Tuesday kicked off two days of in-person and virtual events in Washington as Mr. Biden is sworn in on Wednesday at a time of economic struggle and cultural upheaval after President Trump’s tumultuous four years to the White House.
Somber in his demeanor and brief in his remarks, Mr. Biden was joined by his wife, Jill Biden, as well as Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory, the Archbishop of Washington, delivered the invocation while two acclaimed gospel singers, Yolanda Adams and Lori Marie Key, performed.
Source link