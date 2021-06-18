To finance Grand Inga using green hydrogen, fairness and ethics

Inga I dam, with the Inga II supply canal in the foreground. Credit: alaindg / GNU license

But for the Grand Inga project to succeed in attracting massive funding that it demands, it will have to address the questions of equity and ethics that arise for most of the DRC problematic governance context, but also arise from concerns about ensuring the “just transition” of the energy sector.

The Inga Falls, located on the Congo River in the DRC, is the the largest hydroelectric site in the world with 40,000 MW of potential production capacity. By comparison, the installed capacity throughout sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa) totals only 80,000 MW.

The DRC itself has one of the lowest electricity access tariffs in the world and third largest poor population. Given these numbers, many have dreamed of unlocking the hydroelectric potential of Inga produce clean and renewable electricity both for the DRC and for Africa in general.

Unfortunately, progress on Inga has been hampered by the considerable market risks inherent in the sale of its massive electricity production across Africa (as well as the DRC governance challenges). However, as I wrote in a recent article, adding green hydrogen production can help the project overcome this marketing hurdle as it is about sending electricity to nearby factories, to produce hydrogen which can then be shipped to solvent markets in Europe and elsewhere.

There have been growing interest in green hydrogen as a low carbon fuel for transport and industry. Because it is produced by electrolysis of water using electricity produced by hydropower or other renewable energies, it emits little greenhouse gas. Strengthening climate commitments are expected to stimulate growth in demand for green hydrogen, which could reach 300 billion dollars in annual exports by 2050.

Fortescue appears to be leveraging this potential demand to come up with a hydrogen export setup that should make the Inga project more attractive to investors. But for this new approach to mobilize billions of dollars Required from investors, the project will also need to address fairness and ethics issues that could otherwise trigger three different but interrelated risks.

The first constitutes a new emerging risk on sales. Fairness, ethics and in general justice considerations assume growing importance in the climate effort. Over the next decade, concerns about these issues are likely to turn into demands that any fuel, touted as green to serve climate goals, be produced in a way that also satisfies fairness and ethical considerations.

The growing international pressure facing the DRC cobalt production due to child labor and other issues is indicative of this type of nascent but growing non-financial risk that can affect the marketing of a product. The implication for the Inga project is that its developers must ensure that their green hydrogen is not tainted with issues of fairness or ethics. . . because “contaminated green hydrogen” could have difficulty being sold on the European energy markets of the future, despite its advantages for the climate.

Second, the unfair treatment of local communities or the wider DRC society in connection with the project may generate protests, civil unrest and other actions that could disrupt the construction and operation of the project. Although this risk of business disruption is concentrated in the DRC, it also extends to events further down the supply chain (for example, in European cities that import hydrogen).

Third, failure to address fairness and ethics issues may increase reputational risks for investors, especially in light of the growing interest in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. This will be a particularly important consideration for investors attracted to the project. green energy attributes, including many investment funds and commercial banks, as well as suppliers of climate finance.

Addressing these questions of fairness and ethics requires a multi-pronged approach. The most important :

The project will have to manage its environmental and social impacts, including by ensuring that affected local populations are treated adequately and equitably. This treatment of local populations is an area of ​​particular concern given both previous failures in this regard in connection with the construction of the two existing small dams of Inga and the DRC ongoing governance issues.

An advantage of the hydrogen configuration is that it limits the need for transmission lines that are often the source of multiple biodiversity and other problems, but other significant potential environmental impacts would remain.

In general, meaningful consultations and participation of local communities in the project will be essential, as well as the engagement of a broad cross-section of civil society organizations and the people of the DRC. Intimidation by government authorities of community leaders and other stakeholders should be avoided.

A significant part of Inga’s power output should be devoted to increasing the DRC’s dismal electricity access rate and supplying local businesses. If, on the other hand, almost all of Inga’s electricity was used for the production of export hydrogen, there would be criticism of a just the transition prospect that the continent’s renewables were being used to power Europe and others rather than to electrify Africa. Fortunately, Inga can generate enough electricity to power both hydrogen production and local productive uses.

Moreover, although the project could catalyze substantial jobs in DRC (especially during construction), this is unlikely to be sufficient to address concerns about the equitable distribution of benefits. Inga is a national treasure, and its development should benefit everyone as well.

For this reason, a share of the income from the project should fund programs that benefit the people of the DRC in general, and not just a small elite. To this end, the larger frame of the Grand Inga should include mechanisms to channel these revenues towards poverty reduction and large-scale development programs across the country. In addition, both the billions of initial capital expenditures and the sales revenues of subsequent projects must be isolated from Corruption. The problems afflicting the DRC cobalt and other sectors should be avoided.

To implement these measures, project developers and the DRC government will need to involve a variety of partners. This group includes multilateral development banks (such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank), local and international civil society and the international community in general (including the bilateral development partners of the DRC from the European Union and the United States).

The ability of the project developers to raise the necessary funds, and to construct and operate the facilities, will depend in part on their success in resolving issues of fairness and ethics. Fortescue’s announcement brings Grand Inga’s dream closer to reality, but it also makes it more urgent to design elements to meet these non-financial considerations.

Philippe Benoit has more than 20 years of experience in international finance, notably previously as an investment banker and at the World Bank (where he worked at Inga). He is currently Managing Director – Energy and Sustainable Development at Global Infrastructure Consulting Services 2050.