To fight or to adapt? Opposition struggles in Venezuela continue

CARACAS, Venezuela – From a run-of-the-mill apartment in a quiet residential area of ​​the Venezuelan capital, a thin and tie-up young man is fighting an increasingly lonely battle against the country’s authoritarian government.

Two years ago, Juan Guaidó transformed from unsung lawmaker to national hero in posing the most serious threat to date to the deeply unpopular president, Nicolás Maduro.

During a euphoric anti-government protest, Mr. Guaidó declared Mr. Maduro an illegitimate leader and himself acting head of state, benefiting from a surge of support from the Venezuelans, the diplomatic recognition of some sixty democracies and strong American support. Against all odds, he united the country’s fractured opposition and offered hope in a nation crushed by repression and economic collapse.

Today, the worshiping crowds are gone, many international allies are hesitating and the opposition coalition is crumbling – while Mr. Maduro looks more entrenched than ever.