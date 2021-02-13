To fight or to adapt? Opposition struggles in Venezuela continue
CARACAS, Venezuela – From a run-of-the-mill apartment in a quiet residential area of the Venezuelan capital, a thin and tie-up young man is fighting an increasingly lonely battle against the country’s authoritarian government.
Two years ago, Juan Guaidó transformed from unsung lawmaker to national hero in posing the most serious threat to date to the deeply unpopular president, Nicolás Maduro.
During a euphoric anti-government protest, Mr. Guaidó declared Mr. Maduro an illegitimate leader and himself acting head of state, benefiting from a surge of support from the Venezuelans, the diplomatic recognition of some sixty democracies and strong American support. Against all odds, he united the country’s fractured opposition and offered hope in a nation crushed by repression and economic collapse.
Today, the worshiping crowds are gone, many international allies are hesitating and the opposition coalition is crumbling – while Mr. Maduro looks more entrenched than ever.
Mr. Guaidó’s meteoric rise in January 2019 and now his decline has brought Venezuela to a political crossroads that could define the country for years to come. At stake is the future of Venezuelans mired in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and the survival of organized political dissent in a nation that was once a thriving democracy.
Mr. Guaidó and his allies still insist that they are the legitimate government and attempt to use international pressure to force Mr. Maduro to hold free and fair presidential elections.
“I think we are close to a political solution,” Guaidó said. “There is no way for Maduro to regain the international confidence that is the cornerstone of any economic recovery.”
But despite his contempt, many of the remaining opposition leaders in Venezuela speak privately about a movement at its lowest level, mired in fear, recriminations and declining morale.
US sanctions designed to help Mr. Guaidó cut government revenue, but also forced citizens to focus on day-to-day survival, not political mobilization. His attempts to start a military uprising ended up consolidating Mr. Maduro’s control over the armed forces.
An opposition official broke down in tears as he described the tension of living under the constant threat of arrest. Another spoke of the growing public apathy towards politics, adding, “We are on the verge of extinction.” The two spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal party issues.
The risks, frustrations and failures of the past two years have cost Mr. Guaidó, 37, and his entourage dearly.
The government’s relentless persecution has dismantled those around him and targeted his family. His chief of staff and his uncle both spent months in prison. Most of his advisers and relatives have fled the country.
“The worst thing,” Guaidó added, thinking of his 3-year-old daughter, “is having to explain to a child why the police are following her.”
He doesn’t give in. “It was a great sacrifice, but I would say it a thousand times,” he insisted in an interview.
A growing chorus within the opposition, however, says it’s time to abandon efforts to force an immediate change of government and focus on political survival.
For some, this includes going against Mr. Guaidó’s insistence on boycotting any political talks that do not pave the way for Mr. Maduro’s exit. They are also preparing to participate in regional and local elections later this year – even if the votes are not free and fair.
An opposition leader, Carlos Ocariz, recently started organizing rallies in the important state of Miranda ahead of the governorate elections. Another, Henry Ramos Allup, told his party officials last month that they had the right to aspire to a post in the upcoming vote.
“We have to build a strategy based on reality,” said Henrique Capriles, a prominent opposition leader and former presidential candidate. “The current strategy has run out and needs to change.”
The offices involved wield limited political power, highlighting the plight of those opposed to Mr. Maduro. At best, the opposition can hope to win a minority of governors – positions that the federal government has deprived of significant financial resources and authority.
Mr. Guaidó’s remaining strength rests on his diplomatic recognition by the United States and its allies, but many European and Latin American countries have distanced themselves from him since his tenure as President of Congress expired on January 5. His decision to extend his term using obscure legal arguments is supported by the United States, but has otherwise received a lukewarm international reaction. A group of right-wing Latin American governments no longer refer to him as interim president.
His failure to dislodge Mr. Maduro has put Mr. Guaidó’s international allies in the increasingly untenable position of recognizing a leader who has no control over the country, said Luis Vicente León, a Caracas-based pollster.
“How long can you continue the act?” He asked.
Some European diplomats suggest they might recognize election results free enough for governor, with or without Mr Guaidó’s approval. This could lead to the emergence of rivals to Mr. Guaidó for the leadership of the opposition.
But the United States, its most important ally, has rejected this strategy. “The emphasis must be on free and fair presidential elections,” said James Story, the US ambassador to Venezuela.
After Mr. Guaidó proclaimed himself president, the Trump administration spent $ 30 million to support the National Assembly – which the opposition controlled until December – and other political activities in Venezuela, according to the agency United States for international development.
In addition, the Treasury Department has approved the transfer of tens of millions of dollars from frozen US bank accounts previously controlled by Mr. Maduro to cover certain expenses of Mr. Guaidó’s interim government. The exact amounts and beneficiaries have not been made public.
Mr Guaidó’s team distributed $ 11 million to help medical staff in Venezuela until November and are now trying to help the country pay for the coronavirus vaccines. But so far, most Venezuelans have seen little practical benefit from the assets that were under his control.
The leaders of the four largest opposition parties making up Mr. Guaidó’s parallel administration have not made themselves available for talks.
The election of President Biden has sparked speculation among politicians, businessmen and diplomats in Caracas about the intentions of the new administration.
During his confirmation hearing last month, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said he did not plan to open negotiations with Mr. Maduro and clarified that Washington would continue to recognize Mr. Guaidó as head of the Venezuela.
Yet Mr Blinken also described Venezuela as an intractable problem. “In Venezuela, I have to tell you, I’m just not convinced that anyone has a good plan,” he said.
Senator Robert Menendez, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, admitted in an interview that Mr. Guaidó “may not be the one to bring everyone together.”
“But for now, he is the vehicle by which we must work to bring the opposition together,” he said.
Mr. Guaidó insists that the opposition must remain united behind him to overthrow the regime.
Its harshest internal critics, however, say officials of the interim government-in-exile are too happy with the status quo. Venezuela’s opposition, they say, risks following the path of Cuban opponents exiled to Fidel Castro, who maintained a successful political machine for six decades without causing change inside the island.
“It makes no sense to continue,” said Stalin González, a former close ally of Mr. Guaidó who broke with him in recent months. “Maduro and part of the opposition want to convert this to Cuba, because it suits them both.”
Isayen Herrera contributed reporting.
Source link