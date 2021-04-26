To effectively fight climate change, listen to and act on the ideas of young people

Climate change, while affecting us all, will be felt by young people, who have no alternative planet. Credit: Miriet Abrego / IPS.

URBANA, Illinois, April 26 (IPS) – Recently I participated in Children’s Climate Summit 2021, a virtual event that gave young students the opportunity to take a stand on climate change, voice their concerns and learn more about the global climate and the actions we can all take to mitigate climate change.

Among the other panelists was an elected member of the United States Congress, Representative Sean Casten, who sits on several House committees, including the Special House Committee on the Climate Crisis and Home Science, Space and Technology, astrophysicist Jeffrey Bennett, and climate justice activist from 19 years, Jamie Margolin.

Over a month ago, I also participated in another webinar – broadening our horizons – hosted by an eighth grade student passionate about educating communities about the climate crisis. Through her webinars, Nyla hopes to “amplify voices, educate and inspire change”.

Listening to young people take a stand on climate change and hearing their well articulated and very alarming concerns about climate change rekindled my commitment to do my best and to continue to call on everyone to act so that our young generation inherits it. a livable environment. planet.

All over the world, young people continue to speak out while demanding actions from elected officials, governments, businesses and researchers like me and ordinary citizens. For example, last month, March 19, the climate activism movement Fridays for Future, led by Greta Thunberg, organized a strike in 68 countries call on the world powers to make “empty promises” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Without a doubt, young people have a reason to be angry and to protest. Despite, countries setting goals, according to the recently released United Nations on climate change NDC Synthesis Report, Climate commitments are NOT on track to meet Paris Agreement targets.

Governments, businesses and all climate change stakeholders must listen. The ideas and requests of young voices must be acted upon.

For starters, young people can be appointed as Youth Envoys on Climate Change or in Boards that can contribute to ongoing initiatives to tackle climate change. The United Nations already has youth envoys on climate change.

the White House under President Biden recently announced his 26-member Environmental Justice Advisory Board and among those appointed is a 18 years old, from New York, who participated in protests against the climate crisis. He will have a seat at the table, helping to advise the US government in shaping climate policy. This should be the norm. In fact, all elected governors, senators and crown corporations and other climate agencies that have advisory boards should include and appoint young people. They deserve a place at the table of all climate change.

Alternatively, governments and all stakeholders, including businesses, need to create spaces to bring in young people and listen to their voices, ideas and demands. It is starting to happen and it is commendable that presidents and governments are creating spaces to include young people.

For example, recently the UK government, Italy and Singapore organized a youth climate dialogue which aimed to stimulate youth action and understand their concerns on sustainability and climate change issues. In addition, the ideas put forward must be included in the formulation of policies. And if possible, young people should also be involved in disaster preparedness planning and response actions.

It is important to note that higher education institutions and research centers where climate change research takes place should do their best to ensure that young people have up-to-date information on science and other matters. climate change developments.

Society as a whole would benefit from having young people who understand the climate system and the initiatives governments are taking to mitigate it and know how to apply the latest science in their engagement efforts.

It requires more scientists not only to do the research, but also to communicate it in accessible formats. This will ensure that young students and ordinary citizens who wish to be guided by science to act against the climate will have what they need.

It is encouraging to see professional societies of which scientists are a part to actively roll out science communication training workshops and events to ensure that scientists have ample opportunities to learn how to communicate their science to the public.

Better yet, scientific journals are starting to target young students. For example, Borders for young minds is a journal that publishes articles in a format accessible to young students, because they are the ones who proofread the articles.

Climate change, while affecting us all, will be felt by young people, who have no alternative planet. Their voices must be heard and their ideas incorporated into climate change mitigation and adaptation policies. They must be involved at all levels of action against climate change.

Dr. Esther Ngumbi is Assistant Professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and Senior Food Security Fellow at the Aspen Institute, New Voices.