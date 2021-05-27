To beat Covid, beat HIV and overcome inequalities, find the money

Cervical cancer is the most common cancer in women living with HIV. The chance that a woman living with HIV will develop invasive cancer of the cervix is ​​up to five times higher than that of a woman not living with HIV. The overall risk of contracting HIV in women is doubled when they have been infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV). Credit: UNAIDS

GENEVA, May 27 (IPS) – The author is Executive Director of UNAIDS and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations. In this time of intersecting crises – the Covid crisis, the HIV crisis, the inequality crisis, etc. all these crises are blocked by another crisis: finance.

Right now, most countries around the world are facing brutal financial constraints, during a raging pandemic and during the biggest crisis since World War II. The majority of countries appear ready to reduce investment in essential public services. Such austerity would literally be fatal.

As world leaders exchange proposals for joint financial action for recovery ahead of the fast-approaching G7 and G20 series of meetings, they must break free from the discredited and damaging financing model that is stifling recovery social and economic.

It is important to recognize, of course, the vital initial steps towards recovery that world leaders, including G20 finance ministers and the IMF board, have taken, including at the recent spring meetings of the World Bank. and the IMF. But the scale of the financial measures taken is eclipsed by the scale of the needs.

Simply put, if leaders don’t go much further, quickly, to find and allocate the necessary funding, the effects will include the return to the levels of deprivation we thought we had overcome and the spiraling social and political catastrophe.

To be clear, this is not advice of desperation, but a call to leaders to make a wiser choice and to the public to do so. The very good news is this: if the will is there, we can find the money.

On debt, leaders agreed to extend the Debt Suspension Initiative; but they only did so until the end of this year, and private creditors were again just invited to cooperate.

As a result, repayments of more than $ 30 billion are expected to flow from the poorest countries to banks, investment funds, governments and multilateral banks in 2021. Only the IMF among these has announced relief. debt to 28 countries.

Canceling the debt repayment of the poorest countries is essential, and vulnerable middle-income countries need approaches that also allow cancellation.

No debt service payments should be made or demanded until the investments necessary to achieve the United Nations sustainable development goal on health are guaranteed.

Poor indebted countries should not be pushed into new debt to pay for vaccine imports, but should instead be allowed to produce theirs at a much lower cost.

The very welcome statements from key executives on a patent waiver urgently need to be turned into a formal decision, reinforced by the sharing of technology between companies through the WHO.

On aid from traditional donors, OECD figures show a slight overall increase of just $ 10 billion, a drop in the bucket from the $ 17 trillion rich countries used to fund. support themselves.

No agreement has been reached on increasing ODA when it is most needed. All developed countries are expected to honor the pledge of at least 0.7%. A pandemic is the most damaging time to back down.

Emerging countries with strong financial capacity must also step up their contributions by increasing their own contributions.

Regarding Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the currency of the IMF, a historic issue of the equivalent of 650 billion dollars has been reached. But only 3.3% of these resources, or $ 22 billion, are expected to be channeled to sub-Saharan Africa, the region most in need. Indeed, the amounts that low-income countries are expected to receive through the issuance of SDRs are lower than the unsuspended external debt repayments scheduled for 2021.

There is active discussion that rich countries may be reallocating around 10% of their own share of SDRs. But it has been argued that rich countries should reallocate the majority of their own SDRs to low- and middle-income countries.

This would indeed represent the largest financing ever made for a development operation; but this ladder of action is what our current scale of crisis demands.

Of course, what countries need most is to develop their own national resources. Today we are losing a nurse’s annual salary every second to tax havens.

The dialogue of world leaders on tax avoidance has been rightly recognized as historic, with proposals to establish a minimum corporate tax globally, which would allow billions of public investments across countries, reducing dramatically extreme inequalities.

An agreement will soon be under discussion at the G20 and with the OECD. Leaders urgently need to move from discussion to agreement and action.

We need a pact that includes taxation on excess profits, wealth and negative climate impacts, invested to finance the removal of user fees and the expansion of health and education so that they are finally experienced as universal rights.

Preparing for a global pandemic, stability and prosperity demand that we tackle inequalities.

Gordon Brown’s proposal for the G7 countries to immediately share the burden of the $ 60 billion needed to fund vaccines and life-saving medical supplies, diagnostics and medical oxygen is both essential and achievable – now.

This would jumpstart the recovery for every country and could help put the world on the path to a new approach to global finance.

Now is the time to throw away old, worn out ideas that we can’t afford to weather our crises. The reality is we can’t afford do not.

The Covid-19 crisis has seen a transfer of wealth from workers to billionaires of nearly $ 4 trillion. This moment could, like other past crises, become a moment to rebuild a more just world – but only if we seize it.

Achieving a more equal world is essential for our health. The financing solutions are there. The main challenge is not technical, it is courage.

